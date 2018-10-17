IOWA CITY — During one of his first workouts as a member of the Iowa basketball team, Joe Wieskamp dunked over 6-foot-9 and 250-pound junior Tyler Cook.
Bold move for a true freshman, huh?
Cook actually applauded Wieskamp’s confidence to challenge one of the team’s veterans and most athletic players at the rim.
“I was happy,” Cook said. “It was like, ‘Thank God we’ve got another guy here who thinks like me.’”
Wieskamp was a prolific scorer during his four years at Muscatine, tallying an Iowa Class 4A-record 2,376 points, shooting better than 53 percent from the field and recording double figures in 88 of his 91 games.
But after a summer of workouts and a couple weeks into preseason practice, it is not just Wieskamp’s scoring prowess that excites his coach and teammates.
It has been his defense, strength, aggressiveness and mental maturity.
The 6-6, 205-pound Wieskamp is expected to be a significant contributor, likely a starter, this winter for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa has plenty of offensive firepower with its top nine scorers returning.
Wieskamp can bury 3-pointers, knife his way to the basket off the dribble and get to the foul line, but he gives the Hawkeyes a wing who can get into passing lanes with his 6-11 wingspan, contest shots and rebound.
Iowa needs all the defensive help it can get after allowing 78.7 points per game last season, a number that ranked 317th in the country out of 351 teams.
“I don’t think people realize how athletic and long I am,” Wieskamp said. “I’ve gotten a lot quicker and gained a lot of strength this summer. It has been one of my main areas of focus.
“Everybody knows I can score, but if I want to be on the court, I have to play defense.”
Wieskamp admits he didn’t play much defense in high school.
If Muscatine was to have success the past four years, Wieskamp had to score in droves. He accounted for nearly 59 percent of Muscatine’s points in a 16-win season and a trip to the state tournament.
“I saved up my energy to focus on offense,” he said. “That’s not the case now. I’ve been really locked in defensively, meeting with coaches weekly, watching film to see where I can improve.”
That has been the chief adjustment. Details are magnified at the college level.
Wieskamp didn’t watch a lot of film in high school. It is a daily occurrence now.
“I’m analyzing every single clip,” he said. “Maybe your foot (on a shot) is just a half-foot or a foot off. The coaches see that and can correct that.”
The Iowa Mr. Basketball and four-star recruit has spent most of preseason practices defending and chasing returning starter Isaiah Moss off screens.
“Long arms and can jump out of the gym,” Moss said of Wieskamp. “He’s a very good defender, much better than I thought before he came in here.”
When coach Fran McCaffery was asked during the team’s media day which player was his best defender or had stuck out so far, Wieskamp was among the first names he mentioned.
“He can guard a number of different positions, so it gives us some flexibility there,” McCaffery said. “Even if his shot is not falling on any particular day, I think he kind of views himself as somebody who can really help our team because he’s got such a complete game.”
Wieskamp, in fact, has surprised himself with his defensive capabilities.
“It really shows if you’re locked in, how good of a defender you can be,” he said. “Coach wants me to realize defense is a main priority, and hopefully I can guard one of the other team’s best players and get stops.”
Wieskamp has added about 10 pounds since moving to Iowa City in June.
Post Ryan Kriener knew very early in the summer Wieskamp was immediately ready for the physical rigors of the Big Ten Conference.
“I saw it in the weight room,” Kriener said. “Most freshmen come in and can’t bench a lot of weight. He was benching quite a bit, strong and explosive.
“You combine that with his feel for the game and smarts, he’ll be a major contributor for us.”
Wieskamp has walked in without fear. The dunk over Cook is just one example.
“What I definitely admire the most about him is how aggressive he’s been,” point guard Jordan Bohannon said. “When I reflect back to my freshman year, I wish I was more aggressive. You like to see that from a freshman.
“Joe has not been passive.”
“From the time I hosted him on his visit, I knew how dedicated and motivated he was to play for Iowa and to do something special here,” Bohannon said. “You can see how proud he is to wear Iowa across his chest.
“No matter what he does, he is a worker. It is nice to have a kid like that come into our program.”
