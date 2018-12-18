IOWA CITY — The Iowa basketball team recently had a stretch in which it played four high quality teams in a span of 10 days.
All of those were challenging games and the Hawkeyes stepped up their game and dug deep to win half those games.
They came out of that stretch a better team. They have shown improvement defensively over a year ago and have made positive strides offensively in the past two games.
The next 10 or 11 days aren’t going to be as grueling.
The Hawkeyes finish out the calendar year with three just-show-up-and-win home games. The challenge now will be to keep progressing, stay focused and maintain the edge they’ve developed in the first six weeks of the season.
“It’s just about getting better every day,’’ junior forward Tyler Cook said after the Hawkeyes’ 77-54 victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday.
“Every single day walking into the gym we’ve got to find ways to improve, both individually and as a team. That’s our challenge moving forward. Obviously, every time we step on the floor we’ve got to get better. If we just keep that mindset and keep doing it day to day I think we’ll be in good shape.’’
It sounds easy enough. But it also could be easy to lose that edge and develop bad habits while playing three straight games against teams that aren’t going to provide much resistance.
Those three upcoming opponents:
Western Carolina (tonight): The Catamounts are 3-9 with victories over Hiwassee, Jacksonville and UNC-Asheville. They figure to be the best of three remaining foes since they have played Wake Forest and N.C. State and took 24th-ranked Furman into double-overtime before losing.
Savannah State (Saturday): The Tigers also are 3-9. Their wins have come against Middle Georgia State, Tennessee Tech and Alcorn State. In the last two games, they have lost to Wisconsin by 41 and to South Dakota State by 67. They trailed 90-33 at halftime of that game.
Bryant (a week from Saturday): The Bulldogs, 3-28 last season, currently are 2-7 with victories coming against Saint Peters and New Hampshire. They have yet to play a power-5 conference team (they have four Ivy League teams on the schedule), but they’re giving up 84.2 points per game.
The Hawkeyes are almost a cinch to be 11-2 going into the new year and if they’re not … well, then they really have something to be concerned about.
They need to be playing as well on Jan. 3 when they dive back into Big Ten play at Purdue as they are right now.
Head coach Fran McCaffery knows that is what it’s going to take to compete in a conference that won’t afford any nights off.
“I think what you need to see is what you’ve seen in the last two games, which is consistent play at both ends of the floor,’’ he said. “Ball movement, unselfishness, a mixture of jump shots and post feeds, good transition defense, good ball screen defense, good defense against their actions and five guys working as one. Anything short of that in our league is problematic.’’
TYLER IS COOKING: UNI coach Ben Jacobson said after his team’s loss to Iowa that he felt Cook was playing as well as any player in the country right now.
In the past four games, Cook has averaged 19.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game and has shot 62.7 percent from the field.
“I think he’s playing at a great pace,’’ McCaffery said. “Last year, he would get revved up and he’d go too fast and he’d turn it over a few times. He’s not making those mistakes. He’s really not.’’
He said Cook has developed a feel for when and when not to take make his move.
“He doesn’t panic in the double-team at all,’’ McCaffery added. “He makes good moves, good decisions and his teammates love playing with him. We can sort of run the offense through him.’’
