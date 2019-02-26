IOWA CITY -- The Iowa basketball team lately has embraced that old credo Al Davis espoused with the Oakland Raiders.
“Just win, baby.’’
There haven’t been a lot of style points. The Hawkeyes aren’t blowing anyone out. There haven’t been any big, impressive margins of victory recently. Three straight games came down to the final shot and the last one went into overtime.
But the victories have been piling up. Iowa (21-6, 10-6 Big Ten) already has equaled its highest regular-season victory total ever under Fran McCaffery.
The Hawkeyes, who play at Ohio State tonight, have won 10 of their last 13 games, five of the last six. The past five games been decided by a combined total of 15 points.
As McCaffery pointed out Monday, any win by any margin in the ultra-competitive Big Ten looks good on your NCAA Tournament resume.
“We tend to, especially at this time of year, gravitate toward the analytics stuff and the great thing about our league is every night you’ve got a chance to get a quality win,’’ he said. “There’s endless opportunity to advance your resume.’’
The Hawkeyes are winning so many of the close ones this season in part because they lost so many of them last season.
“We lived through it last year. There’s a fine line …’’ McCaffery said. “It’s hard to go through that when you’re going through it, but we did it last year. You’ve got to grow from it and you’ve got to keep fighting.’’
Iowa also has been noticeably better in road games. After winning just one conference game away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena last season, it has won four of the last five road tests.
McCaffery said that all comes down to two factors.
“You can’t turn it over,’’ he said. “You can’t go on the road and be a mistake team. You’ve got to be able to rebound and take care of the basketball to have a chance. You can never control, ‘Hey we’re going to make 10 3s or 12 3s,’ but if you’re turning it over and you’re getting pounded on the glass, you’re not winning on the road. It’s that simple.’’
It has been six weeks since Iowa claimed a 72-62 home victory over Ohio State, which is 17-10 and fighting to stay in the NCAA Tournament picture.
McCaffery said the Buckeyes’ biggest weapon remains 6-foot-9, 270-pound sophomore Kaleb Wesson, but he has noticed an increase in productivity from the older brother of the Buckeyes’ star.
“I’ve seen Andre Wesson really be impressive,’’ McCaffery said. “I think he’s looking more to score. He’s doing a lot of things at both ends of the floor that you’d expect a veteran guy to do as the season has gone on and his team has needed him …
“It still starts with Kaleb Wesson. He’s a handful any way you look at it but I think a lot of the other guys have come together.’’
