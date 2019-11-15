IOWA CITY — One of the big topics of conversation around the Iowa basketball program entering this season was about how much improvement Jack Nunge had made while redshirting last season.
He was bigger, stronger, more aggressive, more confident. The 6-foot-11 sophomore forward was primed for a breakout season.
Nunge’s stats two games into this season: 2 points, 1 rebound, 0 for 5 from the field, 2 assists, 3 turnovers.
Perhaps even more telling is the fact that despite starting both games, Nunge has played only 25 minutes. Nine teammates have seen more court time.
The message from Iowa coach Fran McCaffery and Nunge on Wednesday: Just wait. It’s early.
“He had such a great fall,’’ McCaffery said. “He's a better player than he played in those last two games.’’
McCaffery said Nunge was perhaps the most consistent player on the team in practice in the six weeks leading up to the season. The Hawkeyes chart everything that happens in workouts and Nunge’s shooting percentages and rebound totals generally have been as high as anyone.
“I’ve just got to play the way I play in practice every day,’’ Nunge said. “I’ve just got to take the game to them and be aggressive.’’
He said he doesn’t feel as though he has been putting pressure on himself. He admitted that playing against a quick, athletic, hyper-aggressive bunch like the DePaul team the Hawkeyes encountered on Monday was a big adjustment for someone who spent all of last season as a spectator.
“I sat out last year so I need to readjust my mindset going into games and competing,’’ he said.
The biggest thing he seems to be lacking right now is confidence.
McCaffery said he has had multiple conversations with Nunge since the 93-78 loss to DePaul, in which Nunge failed to produce a single point or rebound. He said his main message was to be assertive and keep firing.
You have free articles remaining.
“You can't miss a 3 and then not shoot again,’’ McCaffery said. “You have to shoot five more. He's a really good 3-point shooter. Some guys have that innate characteristic in them. He's a guy that he's an efficient team guy, and if he's missing a 3, he's not going to keep firing. He's just got to do it and I want him to do that. I keep encouraging him to do that.
“I think he's in a good place today,’’ McCaffery added. “I think he'll play better on Friday.’’
McCaffery, whose team hosts Oral Roberts on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, said he feels at least partially responsible for Nunge’s slow start. He played him only 15 minutes in the season opener against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and only 10 minutes against DePaul.
He took him out 3 ½ minutes into the game and his replacement, Ryan Kriener, performed extremely well.
“I probably should have got him in more than I did,’’ McCaffery said. “But with all due respect, Kriener was really good so I left him out there.’’
McCaffery isn’t the only one who has chatted with Nunge to try to get him playing up to his potential.
Luka Garza, the other half of Iowa’s 6-11 twin towers, also has been in his friend’s ear.
“I told him we’ve all been there. I’ve been there many times,’’ Garza said. “You can’t really get a rhythm going and you get subbed out and somebody else is playing well and you don’t really get another opportunity to get back out there and establish yourself.
“I’ve just been telling him the way he’s been practicing and the way he’s been playing all spring and summer and this fall, he just needs to have that confidence … When he does, if you watch practice, he’s killing it. I just want him to be able to go out there and do that at game time.’’
Nunge, who started 14 games as a freshman in the 2018-18 season, vowed to “be more aggressive and look for my shot more.
“It’s early in the year. We still have a long way to go,’’ he added. “Everybody can improve. I definitely can improve and play a lot better. It’s a long season.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.