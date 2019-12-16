IOWA CITY — After a memorable victory over Iowa State last Thursday, Jordan Bohannon said he was going to give it some time before deciding whether to continue playing for the Iowa basketball team this season.
He didn’t need much. Monday, the Hawkeyes’ sharpshooting senior guard announced that he will not play the remainder of this season.
In fact, Bohannon will undergo another surgery Thursday at University of Iowa Hospital to repair his lefat hip. That procedure is expected to sideline him for 6 to 9 months.
Bohannon, who already is Iowa’s career leader in 3-point field goals, underwent surgery on his right hip last May. He ended up playing in 10 games, but experienced problems with the left hip and, according to reports, was doing very little in practice with the team.
Because he played in only 10 games, he is expected to be granted an extra year of eligibility that would allow him to play for Iowa next season.
“It has been an incredibly difficult last 6 to 9 months dealing with what I’ve had to go through,” Bohannon said in a news release issued by the university. “The unwavering support from Hawkeye nation, team, coaches, friends and family has meant the world to me. I’m looking forward to finally being 100 percent and will be doing everything I can to help this team out from the sidelines the rest of the season.”
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, who said last Wednesday that he had yet to discuss Bohannon’s plans with him, said in the university release that he “could not have more respect for Jordan and the way in which he has fought to get back on the court for this team.”
