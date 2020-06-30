Iowa athletics announces $15 million budget cut

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa will cut $15 million from its athletics department budget and the Hawkeyes’ highest-profile coaches and administrators have agreed to compensation reductions of 15 percent or more during a new fiscal year that begins Wednesday.

Coaches Lisa Bluder, Tom Brands, Kirk Ferentz and Fran McCaffery have voluntarily agreed to a one-year, 15-percent base salary reduction or contribution back to the athletics department, director of athletics Gary Barta announced Tuesday.

Deputy athletics director Barbara Burke has agreed to a 25-percent salary reduction and Barta has reduced his total compensation package by more than 30 percent as Iowa adjusts its proposed 2021 fiscal year athletics budget to compensate for anticipated revenue losses created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Iowa athletics department, which receives no tax dollars and has been self-supporting since 2007, had an operating budget of $124.8 million for the fiscal year which ended Tuesday.

Barta’s initial budget proposal for the 2020-21 fiscal year came in at $127.5 million but with reductions in compensation and operations will now be presented to the Iowa Board of Regents at $112.5 million.