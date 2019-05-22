IOWA CITY -- Fran McCaffery has filled the vacancy on the Iowa basketball coaching staff with a coach who knows the Hawkeye program and has worked on the same staff as McCaffery on three different occasions.
Billy Taylor, the director of basketball operations at Iowa from 2014-16, will rejoin the Hawkeye staff after spending the past three seasons as the head coach at Belmont Abbey.
“Billy is the perfect fit for our team,’’ McCaffery said in a statement announcing the hire. “He knows our program well, and has a wealth of coaching and recruiting experience. Billy is one of the most genuine and respected coaches in our profession.’’
Taylor guided the NCAA Division II program at Belmont Abbey to a 45-45 record during his tenure, including a 23-8 record last season.
He was the head coach at Ball State for six seasons and spent five years as the head coach at Lehigh.
A Chicago native, Taylor was coached by McCaffery when the current Hawkeye coach was an assistant coach at Notre Dame.
“I look forward to serving and mentoring the student-athletes in our program," said Taylor. "I’m eager to tell prospective student-athletes about the amazing opportunities at the University of Iowa.’’
Taylor fills the vacancy created when Andrew Francis left Iowa for an assistant coaching position at California.
“He will have an immediate impact with his passion for the game, and commitment to mentoring our student-athletes on and off the court,’’ McCaffery said.
Wieskamp returning
IOWA CITY -- Indicating he has learned plenty through the experience, Iowa basketball player Joe Wieskamp has withdrawn his name from consideration for the upcoming NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-6 sophomore from Muscatine made that decision public Wednesday afternoon.
"I learned a lot of valuable information going through the NBA Draft process that will help me continue to grow now and in the future when I decide to take that next step," Wieskamp said in a statement.
Named to the Big Ten's all-freshman team, Wieskamp averaged 11.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season while finishing second in the conference with a 42.4-percent shooting touch from 3-point range.
