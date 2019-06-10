Iowa added another guard to its basketball roster on Sunday and Bakari Evelyn gained a chance to complete his college career where it began — in the Big Ten.
The 6-foot-3 guard who spent the past three seasons at Valparaiso after beginning his career at Nebraska announced on Twitter that he has accepted an offer to join the Hawkeyes for the 2019-20 season as a graduate transfer.
“I am humbled and honored to announce that I have decided to commit to the University of Iowa. Thank you to coach (Sherman) Dillard and coach (Fran) McCaffery for this opportunity,’’ Evelyn wrote. “Thank you to all the schools who showed interest in recruiting me. I am very appreciative of all your effort throughout this.’’
Evelyn, a Detroit native who has one year of eligibility remaining, said he felt following a weekend recruiting visit to Iowa City that the opportunity at Iowa “was the best decision for me and my future. I am proud to put on the black and gold.’’
He selected the Hawkeyes after visiting New Mexico State and Portland State.
Following the transfer of Isaiah Moss and the uncertain availability for the upcoming season of Jordan Bohannon following surgery, Evelyn provides additional ballhandling experience in a backcourt that returns Connor McCaffery and gains the services of incoming freshman Joe Toussaint.
Evelyn was connected with the Hawkeyes long before he decided to transfer from Valparaiso in March, having been recruited by the Hawkeyes and Dillard throughout a high school career that included three years on Michigan Class D state championship teams at Southfield Christian in Detroit and a senior season at Hillcrest Academy in Arizona.
He played 18 games for Nebraska as a freshman during the 2015-16 season, scoring 24 points and grabbing nine rebounds as a true freshman.
Evelyn transferred to Valparaiso the following year and after redshirting, he was named to the all-newcomer team in the Missouri Valley Conference as a sophomore while averaging 12.6 points per game as a sophomore.
Last season, he averaged 8.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 33.6 percent from the field, including a 30.6-percent touch from 3-point range.
Evelyn started 14 games last season for the Crusaders, working his way back from surgery in May a year ago to repair bone spurs in his right ankle. The surgery was the third has underwent on his right ankle during his collegiate career.
In announcing his transfer from Valparaiso in March, Evelyn said he sought a chance to enjoy a fresh start and enjoy a healthy senior season while continuing to work to grow his game.
