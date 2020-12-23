Iowa AD Gary Barta expects stands to remain empty this winter

The 3 p.m. game will be the first chance Hawkeye football players have had to play in front of a crowd beyond a handful of family and friends since Iowa’s Holiday Bowl game against USC one year ago this week.

“It felt horrible not being able to have fans in Kinnick this fall and not letting people have a chance to watch the football team have the success they had,’’ Barta said.

“And now, Lisa (Bluder) and Fran (McCaffery) have teams that are off to good starts and I understand how much our fans would like to get a chance to see those teams compete.’’

Barta said in upcoming weeks, schedules for Iowa wrestling, swimming and indoor track & field seasons will be released and attendance at those events also will be limited to guests of participating athletes and coaches.

“That’s hard. We have so many loyal fans and I know they would like to be in the stands, but with the pandemic going on, we just can’t right now,’’ Barta said.

The budget Barta oversees could use the revenue from ticket sales and even from the sale of Carver cones and other delicacies at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena concession stands.