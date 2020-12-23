Iowa AD Gary Barta expects stands to remain empty this winter

Gary Barta’s holiday wish list is filled with tradition.
The University of Iowa director of athletics looks forward to the days when life can get back to normal for the Hawkeyes.
He welcomes a return to days when fans fill seats at Carver-Hawkeye Arena watching Spencer Lee pile up takedowns or cheering on Luka Garza or Caitlin Clark as they bury game-deciding baskets.
But, Barta doesn’t see those days returning anytime soon.
Although a limited number of fans are being allowed to attend basketball games and wrestling meets at Iowa State and Northern Iowa this winter, Big Ten restrictions will continue to limit attendance at Hawkeye home events this season to a handful of guests of players.
“As of today, as much as I would like to see it, I don’t see us playing in front of any fans at Carver this winter,’’ Barta said.
“There seems to be great progress being made in a vaccine (for COVID-19), but distributing that will take time. I just don’t think it will be out there soon enough for seasons that are in progress.’’
That was one of the reasons Barta welcomed the opportunity for Iowa’s football team to play next Wednesday in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, which is allowing a limited number of fans to attend.
The 3 p.m. game will be the first chance Hawkeye football players have had to play in front of a crowd beyond a handful of family and friends since Iowa’s Holiday Bowl game against USC one year ago this week.
“It felt horrible not being able to have fans in Kinnick this fall and not letting people have a chance to watch the football team have the success they had,’’ Barta said.
“And now, Lisa (Bluder) and Fran (McCaffery) have teams that are off to good starts and I understand how much our fans would like to get a chance to see those teams compete.’’
Barta said in upcoming weeks, schedules for Iowa wrestling, swimming and indoor track & field seasons will be released and attendance at those events also will be limited to guests of participating athletes and coaches.
“That’s hard. We have so many loyal fans and I know they would like to be in the stands, but with the pandemic going on, we just can’t right now,’’ Barta said.
The budget Barta oversees could use the revenue from ticket sales and even from the sale of Carver cones and other delicacies at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena concession stands.
An abbreviated football season has provided Iowa and other Big Ten schools with some financial relief, although every game that was canceled across the conference cut into the shared television revenue for all league schools.
Barta initially estimated that the loss of an entire football season would cost Iowa around $100 million in the current fiscal year.
Budget cuts throughout the athletic department, including layoffs and furloughs for all employees, helped reduce the impact on Iowa’s operating budget to a degree.
Having football games and now basketball games televised has to date provided more than $10 million in revenue.
Barta said Monday he still estimates the Iowa athletic department will have a budget deficit of $55-65 million during the current fiscal year.
“That’s a huge deficit that we’re going to have to be working through probably for the next decade,’’ Barta said.
Even Iowa’s participation in the Music City Bowl won’t benefit the bottom line this year.
The Big Ten traditionally pools all bowl revenue, gives teams an expense allowance based on what bowl it is playing in and then distributes the remainder evenly between all conference schools.
Only five Big Ten programs are playing in bowls this year and the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the payout from those bowls as well.
Barta said the Big Ten met with its bowl partners earlier this fall and expects to receive reduced payouts from the bowls.
In exchange, requirements for participating teams have been cut as many events surrounding bowl games have been canceled. That allows Iowa to reduce expenses by spending less time at the bowl site.
Traditionally, Iowa has tried to break even or make a slight profit from the expense allowance it is given for a bowl, but Barta said that seems unlikely this year.
“This has been an extraordinary year. At best, the hope this year would be to break even on the bowl trip,’’ Barta said.