Iowa AD Barta discusses college football outlook, budget crunch

There have been conversations about how much preseason preparation time is needed and discussions about what the season might actually look like.

Everything from a condensed season including fewer regular-season games to a delayed start to the season that would retain 13 games but delay season openers have been on the table.

“We’re modeling a lot of scenarios,’’ Barta said. “What if we come back on time? What does that look like? How soon would we have to report to camp in order to play the season as scheduled on time? If we had to push it back, how would that work? How deep into the season the season could we go and still have a full season? We’re modeling all of that.’’

And while there are plenty of questions, there are few answers at the moment.

“It’s going to be driven by bringing people back safely,’’ Barta said. “It’s going to be conversations about how long does a team need, how long does a student-athlete need to be safe and prepared to come back and play a football season.’’

Barta has discussed that part of it all with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle and medical personnel.