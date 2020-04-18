Indiana Fever select Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle 14th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kathleen Doyle didn't have to wait long Friday night to find out where she would be continuing her basketball career.

The Indiana Fever selected the University of Iowa senior with the 14th overall pick in the WNBA draft.

"I just wanted to thank the Fever organization for believing in me, and thank my teammates and family and coaches for all the love and support they've given me," said Doyle, the youngest of six children during a Zoom press conference from her childhood home in LaGrange Park, Illinois. "I really cannot wait to get to work."

Doyle finished her collegiate career ranked second on Iowa's all-time chart in assists (706) and 13th in scoring (1,537). Beyond the stats, her tenacity and style of play impressed the Fever organization.

"The thing that's really impressive about Kathleen is she's a great leader, feisty competitor," Indiana head coach Marianne Stanley said. "She is as competitive of a player as I've seen in this draft. You combine that with her abilities as a point guard -- and really a combo guard -- because Kathleen shoots the ball pretty well, too.

"I think she fits the style that we want to play. She's a terrific facilitator. At the same time, she's not afraid to take a big shot and she has the ability to make big shots."