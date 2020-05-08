Improving trio ready to give Hawkeyes a lift

A healthy dose of optimism surrounds the Iowa basketball program this offseason, in part because of the healthy return of three Hawkeyes.
After missing significant time because of injuries last season, Jordan Bohannon, Jack Nunge and Patrick McCaffery are all making strides toward a return to competition.
“Those three guys in particular, I’m really proud of,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a video conference last week. “I think they’re all in very good positions.’’
Although individual and team activities are currently suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, McCaffery said all three Hawkeyes have seemingly moved beyond the injuries which kept them off the court for the majority of the Hawkeyes’ recent 20-11 season.
McCaffery likes the way each has responded in recent months, positioning themselves for a full return to action next season.
He praised the way Bohannon has recovered from his second hip surgery in less than a year, playing just 10 games before calling it a season in December and redshirting to preserve a full senior year with the Hawkeyes.
“The great thing about Jordan is he has really been diligent since his surgery and has probably felt the best he’s felt in a very long time,’’ McCaffery said. “More importantly, I think he’s really gotten his body to where it needs to be in terms of strength and weight, what he eats.’’
McCaffery said the maturity his approach, not attempting to rush a return, has helped Bohannon.
“His discipline has been, as you would expect, very professional,’’ McCaffery said.
Bohannon’s work has been mirrored by Nunge.
After redshirting during the 2018-19 season, the 6-foot-11 Nunge started Iowa’s first five games last season before he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
Like most of his teammates, Nunge has spent the second half of the spring semester taking online classes from his family’s home.
McCaffery said Nunge’s family has an indoor gym in its Indiana home, helping facilitate his rehabilitation.
“He’s had no setbacks from his knee. He’s been running, so that’s a good sign,’’ McCaffery said. “But we’re not rushing anything. We’re making sure we’re going at the pace he needs to go.’’
That’s the same approach Patrick McCaffery is taking after sitting out all but two games of his freshman season because of residual health issues related to the thyroid cancer he dealt with when he was 14.
Fran McCaffery said his son along with teammate Connor McCaffery have a good situation at home, as well. They have an area where they can both get shots up and lift weights.
Listed at 6-9 and 190 pounds last season, Patrick McCaffery has gained strength and weight, something the Iowa coach believes will benefit him moving forward.
“Patrick is coming along really well,’’ Fran McCaffery said. “He’s up over 200 pounds, which is the first time he’s ever been over 200 pounds, so that’s a good sign.’’
