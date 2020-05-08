Improving trio ready to give Hawkeyes a lift

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A healthy dose of optimism surrounds the Iowa basketball program this offseason, in part because of the healthy return of three Hawkeyes.

After missing significant time because of injuries last season, Jordan Bohannon, Jack Nunge and Patrick McCaffery are all making strides toward a return to competition.

“Those three guys in particular, I’m really proud of,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a video conference last week. “I think they’re all in very good positions.’’

Although individual and team activities are currently suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, McCaffery said all three Hawkeyes have seemingly moved beyond the injuries which kept them off the court for the majority of the Hawkeyes’ recent 20-11 season.

McCaffery likes the way each has responded in recent months, positioning themselves for a full return to action next season.

He praised the way Bohannon has recovered from his second hip surgery in less than a year, playing just 10 games before calling it a season in December and redshirting to preserve a full senior year with the Hawkeyes.