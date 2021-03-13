Illinois bullies Iowa in Big Ten semifinal

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa men's basketball team came up short of one of its goals Saturday and it stung.
But the Hawkeyes admitted that maybe this wound won’t linger too long. The healing probably will begin right around 5 p.m. Sunday when the pairings for the upcoming NCAA tournament come out.
By their own admission, the No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes didn’t respond as well as they could have to Illinois’ rough, physical style and they never quite caught up to the No. 3 Fighting Illini, going down to an 82-71 loss in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Illini, who were led by 26 points from Kofi Cockburn, will play in the championship game at 2:30 p.m. Sunday against Ohio State, which upset top-seeded and No. 4-ranked Michigan 68-67 in the first semifinal.
Not long after that game, Illinois is expected to be one of four No. 1 seeds when the NCAA pairings are released.
The Hawkeyes (21-8) already were starting to take consolation in the fact that they are almost certain to be a No. 2 seed themselves.
“It obviously sucks,’’ said senior center Luka Garza, who collected 21 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday’s defeat. “It’s going to suck tonight, but once we hear our name called (Sunday) as a very high seed, we’re going to be excited again.’’
Iowa junior Connor McCaffery said he wouldn’t quite use the word “disappointed’’ to describe the emotions following the loss.
“I think we fought hard today,’’ he said. “We need to be proud of what we did this season, and we are.’’
The Hawkeyes earned a double bye in the tournament for the first time ever, gutted out a tough Friday night victory over Wisconsin and reached the Big Ten semifinals for the first time in 15 years.
But they couldn’t quite cope with the robust style of the Illini, who won for the 13th time in the past 14 games.
“In this type of game, a lot of things go on,’’ Connor McCaffery said. “We did a good job fighting through it at times but on a couple of possessions we let it get to us a little bit and that’s the difference in the game.’’
The Illini (22-6) frequently pried the ball loose against an Iowa team that seldom turns the ball over and they got it inside to the 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn often enough to record 10 dunks in the game.
Illinois grabbed the upper hand in the first half with a run of nine straight points that included a Cockburn dunk, a steal and dunk by Andre Curbelo and a 3-point play by Cockburn. That made it 22-14.
The Hawkeyes spent the rest of the day swimming upstream.
They trailed 45-37 at halftime, got down as much as 14 (53-39) early in the second half, then made a big final charge when Jordan Bohannon drained a pair of 3-pointers to make it 74-69 with 3 minutes, 40 seconds remaining.
Curbelo then got another steal and fired the ball to Ayo Dosunmu from a prone position for yet another Illini dunk.
Bohannon countered with two free throws but Cockburn scored twice inside and Da’Monte Williams made two free throws with 59 seconds remaining to put the game out of reach.
“They just made big shots and got big defensive stops when they needed it,’’ said Bohannon, who made five 3s and finished with 20 points.
“We got it to five at the end but we were down seven or eight points the whole way,’’ Bohannon added. “We fought like hell to get it back but they played very well down the stretch.’’
In addition to Cockburn’s big day, Illinois got 18 points, seven rebounds and nine assists from Dosunmu and 12 points and seven rebounds from Curbelo.
Among the most telling stats was a 52 to 24 advantage on points in the paint for the Illini.
Many of the Iowa players and head coach Fran McCaffery classified the contest as a “learning opportunity.’’
“I think this league has prepared us and everybody else in the league for what is coming,’’ McCaffery said.
“I think this game is only going to help us moving forward,’’ Bohannon said. “At the end of the day, I don’t think we played very well tonight and we still were right there at the end.’’
The Hawkeyes will not play again until at least Friday, when the NCAA tournament gets started, which should help them get healthy.
“When we left Iowa City, I wasn’t even sure we were going to play Joe Wieskamp or CJ here,’’ Fran McCaffery said. “I didn’t think CJ looked right at the end. That’s why he didn’t play the last seven minutes.’’
Wieskamp suffered a sprained ankle just last Sunday but still played 72 minutes in the two games in the conference tournament.
Fredrick has battled lower leg injuries all season and McCaffery said he didn’t really make it worse Saturday. But the wear and tear of playing Friday night and then again Saturday afternoon took its toll.
IOWA ITEMS
• Saturday marked the first time in college basketball history that the semifinals of a conference tournament included four teams ranked among the top 10 in the country. Illinois is No. 3, Michigan No. 4, Iowa No. 5 and Ohio State No. 9.
• Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon moved into the top 10 on Iowa’s career scoring list Saturday when he moved past Jess Settles. Bohannon now has 1,625 points. Joe Wieskamp moved into 25th on the list Friday night against Wisconsin, passing Kenyon Murray.