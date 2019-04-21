CEDAR FALLS — The annual Black Hawk County I-Club gathering is set for Thursday, May 2 with a new format and a new location.
The family friendly event featuring University of Iowa coaches, administrators and others is free and open to the public. It will take place at the Diamond Events Center in Cedar Falls beginning at 5 p.m.
Complimentary appetizers will be served while cash refreshments will also be available. In addition, there will be a photo booth and life-size cutouts of record-setting women’s basketball All-American Megan Gustafson and two-time NCAA wrestling champion Spencer Lee.
Men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery is scheduled to appear, along with volleyball coach Bond Shymansky, Host of Hawkeye Sports Laura VandeBerg and Herky the Hawk, as well as other members of the Iowa athletics department to be determined.
For more information, contact Mac McCausland at (319) 610-1508, Kent McCausland at (319) 830-1589 or the I-Club office at (319) 467-3410.
