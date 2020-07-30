Husch Blackwell report: Iowa football 'perpetuated racial biases'

In addition to its report, Husch Blackwell provided Iowa with four “personnel reports’’ that include additional information on current and former employees singled out during the interview process.

Complaints from former players singled out offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and linebackers assistant Seth Wallace as well, but no additional staff changes are expected according to both Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta and Ferentz.

While not naming any names, Barta said any additional punishments for current staff members who were the subject of the personnel reports would be handled confidentially under terms of Iowa law.

He did suggest that mentoring and counseling were among options.

Kirk Ferentz said he believed in all members of his coaching staff, adding, “If there’s anybody in our program right now that’s not changed from two months ago then they’re just not paying attention.’’

Barta credited blunt discussions with former players in recent weeks and critical comments laid out in the report as beneficial in the long run.

“Getting direct and critical information, criticism, is sometimes difficult to hear,’’ Barta said. “But, we needed to hear those things, and we need to get better.’’