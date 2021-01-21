Hoosiers shut down Hawkeyes in second half to pull upset

IOWA CITY — All season, opposing teams have struggled to even slow down an Iowa offensive attack that ranks as the most efficient in the country.
Indiana finally cracked the code Thursday night.
The Hoosiers held the No. 4-ranked Hawkeyes without a field goal for 11 minutes in the second half and finally found an offense of their own to race to an 81-69 upset victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa, which lost at home for only the second time in the past 24 games, led for most of the first half and had a nine-point lead with 12 minutes remaining before falling apart.
Jack Nunge speared a rebound with one hand and scored on a putback, finishing a 3-point play at the foul line to make it 53-44.
Then the Hawkeyes (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten) failed to convert from the field for the next 11 minutes.
But Iowa coach Fran McCaffery actually was less concerned that his team scored a season-low in points than the fact that the Hoosiers rolled up 50 points in the second half.
He said the collapse in the final 12 minutes was a combination of a lot of things.
“Our defense wasn’t good and our offense was a little bit stagnant I thought,’’ McCaffery said. “We were a little too reliant on Luka (Garza). We did get in the bonus and we did outrebound them but our defense, no matter what we were in, was not good.’’
Garza finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead Iowa. Joe Wieskamp added 16 points and a career-high 12 rebounds but he scored only one point in the second half.
Despite the impressive stats, Garza took much of the blame for the loss on himself.
“I need to handle the double team better,’’ he said. “In the first half I was able to survey it and get a couple of assists … I can’t have that many turnovers (4). I’ve got to be better than that and I have been better than that and I will be better than that.’’
Most of all, McCaffery just felt his team wasn’t as locked in mentally as it needed to be.
“I think we need to understand a little bit better what this league is and the quality of teams we’re going to face,’’ he said. “I thought we’d done a pretty good job of that so far but they were tougher than we were tonight, which is disappointing.’’
Wieskamp said perhaps he and his teammates started to feel a little too comfortable following a recent five-game winning streak.
“There’s a lot of buzz around our team and a lot of people telling us how good we are but in the end we have to prove it,’’ he said.
After Nunge’s 3-point play, Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with six straight points and freshman Anthony Leal knocked down just his sixth 3-pointer of the season to tie the score at 53-53 with 9:21 remaining.
Garza countered with two free throws after coaxing Jackson-Davis into his fourth foul but another freshman, Jordan Geronimo, scored inside to tie it again.
As the Hawkeyes struggled to do anything at the offensive end, the Hoosiers took control. Aljami Durham gave them the lead with an 18-foot jumper and Armaan Franklin drilled a 3 from the right corner to make it 60-55 with 6:13 remaining.
After what ended up being a 27-6 scoring run, much of it with Jackson-Davis on the bench, Indiana had a 71-59 lead with about two minutes remaining.
Joe Toussaint ended the Iowa field goal drought by scoring on a drive with a minute to go, but the Hoosiers (9-6, 4-4 Big Ten) finished things up at the foul line.
After making just 9 of their first 21 free throws, they made 12 of 14 at the line down the stretch.
Jackson-Davis led the way with 23 points with Rob Phinisee adding 18, Durham 14 and Franklin 11.
Iowa had a whopping 46-32 advantage in rebounding but after shooting 51.7% from the field in building a 37-31 halftime lead, it shot 26.5% in the second half.
The Hawkeyes also made just 5 of 23 attempts from 3-point range, getting nothing from two of their primary perimeter weapons.
Jordan Bohannon, who had been brilliant in the Hawkeyes’ five-game winning streak, failed to score while going 0 for 9 from the field.
The team’s fourth leading scorer, CJ Fredrick, also failed to score although he did not play in the second half because of a lower-leg injury.
McCaffery said the Hoosiers didn’t really do anything out of the ordinary against Bohannon, last week’s Big Ten player of the week.
“They did what everybody does,’’ McCaffery said. “They got up in his space and chased him around. He had a few in-and-outs early and just never got comfortable.’’
The Hawkeyes now have an eight-day gap in the schedule before playing at Illinois next Friday.
“We’ve got 12 Big Ten games left and all of our goals are still out there and still possible,’’ Garza said.
IOWA ITEMS
- Iowa’s next scheduled game is next Friday at No. 22 Illinois. Game time is 8 p.m. with television coverage provided by FS1.
- Iowa sophomore CJ Fredrick, who was considered questionable because of an injury coming into the game, played 13 minutes in the first half but did not play again after that. Keegan Murray started the second half in his place.
“He was not himself,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Fredrick. “I think you could tell that. He has a lower leg injury that he’s going to have to take some time to get better.’’
Indiana 81, Iowa 69
INDIANA (8-6) — Jackson-Davis 9-14 5-10 23, Thompson 0-3 1-2 1, Durham 2-6 9-10 14, Franklin 3-10 3-4 11, Phinisee 6-12 2-4 18, Hunter 1-3 0-2 2, Leal 2-2 0-0 5, Geronimo 3-3 1-3 7, Lander 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 21-35 81.
IOWA (12-3) — Garza 10-22 7-9 28, Bohannon 0-9 0-0 0, Fredrick 0-2 0-0 0, C.McCaffery 2-5 0-0 5, Wieskamp 6-10 1-3 16, Ke.Murray 2-4 4-4 8, Nunge 2-5 1-1 5, P.McCaffery 0-4 0-0 0, Toussaint 2-2 3-4 7, Perkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 16-21 69.
Halftime—Iowa 37-31. 3-Point Goals — Indiana 8-17 (Phinisee 4-7, Franklin 2-4, Leal 1-1, Durham 1-4, Hunter 0-1), Iowa 5-24 (Wieskamp 3-5, C.McCaffery 1-2, Garza 1-4, Fredrick 0-1, Nunge 0-1, Ke.Murray 0-2, Bohannon 0-9). Fouled Out — C.McCaffery. Rebounds
Indiana 28 (Jackson-Davis 7), Iowa 44 (Garza, Wieskamp 12). Assists — Indiana 15 (Thompson 4), Iowa 13 (C.McCaffery 4). Total Fouls—Indiana 20, Iowa 25.