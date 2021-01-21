Hoosiers shut down Hawkeyes in second half to pull upset

Garza finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead Iowa. Joe Wieskamp added 16 points and a career-high 12 rebounds but he scored only one point in the second half.

Despite the impressive stats, Garza took much of the blame for the loss on himself.

“I need to handle the double team better,’’ he said. “In the first half I was able to survey it and get a couple of assists … I can’t have that many turnovers (4). I’ve got to be better than that and I have been better than that and I will be better than that.’’

Most of all, McCaffery just felt his team wasn’t as locked in mentally as it needed to be.

“I think we need to understand a little bit better what this league is and the quality of teams we’re going to face,’’ he said. “I thought we’d done a pretty good job of that so far but they were tougher than we were tonight, which is disappointing.’’

Wieskamp said perhaps he and his teammates started to feel a little too comfortable following a recent five-game winning streak.

“There’s a lot of buzz around our team and a lot of people telling us how good we are but in the end we have to prove it,’’ he said.