SAN DIEGO – Tristan Wirfs is looking forward to a Holiday Bowl reunion of sorts.
The Iowa all-American offensive lineman joined Hawkeye A.J. Epenesa in taking part in the Army All-American Bowl in January, 2017 with two players expected to start on the USC defensive line in Friday’s 7 p.m. game.
Nose tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and defensive tackle Jay Tufele, both redshirt sophomores for the Trojans, got to know Wirfs well during the week they spent together in San Antonio.
“I was teammates with those guys at the Army Bowl,’’ Wirfs said. “Getting to play against those guys. I’m excited to see them. I haven’t seen them in four years. They’re good players. We’ll have to be on top of our stuff.’’
Wirfs said the Hawkeyes are making progress as they prepare for a USC defense that has shown growth in winning five of its final six regular-season games.
“We will need to be at our best,’’ he said. “They’re strong, they’re physical and they’re athletic up front. It’s about what you would expect from a USC team.’’
Smith progresses: Receiver Brandon Smith will likely return to action Friday for Iowa.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said the junior who hasn’t caught a pass since suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of an Oct. 19 game against Purdue has “looked good’’ in recent practices.
“He got in some real work on Friday and since we’ve been out here,’’ Ferentz said. “He bringing some good energy to the field.’’
Smith caught 33 passes in Iowa’s first seven games of the season.
A wet start: Iowa’s midday practice at Mesa College on Monday started in a steady rain and cool temperatures.
“It was like an early March morning back home,’’ Ferentz said. “It was a cold start, but I feel like we got a lot of work done. It may rain for the game. We might as well be used to it.’’
Since arriving in San Diego on Saturday, Iowa has worked out the past two days at the junior college stadium which is situated next to an outdoor competitive pool at the San Diego school.
The Hawkeyes are scheduled to work out again there today after making a visit to the USS Theodore Roosevelt.
You have free articles remaining.
Attention to detail: Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini sees some familiar looks as he watches the USC defense.
He said receivers coach Kelton Copeland has compared the Trojans’ secondary to the talent the Hawkeyes faced earlier this season against Penn State.
“Their attention to detail, it’s pretty similar to what we saw from Penn State,’’ Ragaini said. “We have to be ready to be tested. They’re consistent and we know that we’re going to have to make some plays.’’
Ragaini expects to be in a position to do that.
He’s caught 44 passes this season, two more than Ihmir Smith-Marsette who leads Iowa with 676 receiving yards. Ragaini has totaled 385 yards.
“I’ll have to make sure I have at least three more catches than he does this week and I’ve got some yards to pick up,’’ Ragaini said.
Late arriving: While Iowa players have had a couple of days to explore San Diego, the Hawkeyes’ competition for Friday’s 7 p.m. game arrived on Monday.
The Trojans worked out on their Los Angeles campus before traveling south to begin final preparations for their third Holiday Bowl appearance in six seasons.
Internal work: Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said Monday that Iowa was able to get in four practices dedicated to Iowa on Iowa before turning its attention to USC during the condensed bowl preparation schedule.
“We got some good work in, but right now our thoughts on are on trying to win a bowl game against a good opponent,’’ he said.
All present: All Hawkeyes are present and accounted for in San Diego.
With no discipline or academic issues, coach Kirk Ferentz said the full roster was available to make the bowl trip this season.
“Everybody’s here,’’ the 21st-year Iowa coach said.
Yahya Black
Yahya Black
- Defensive Line
- 6-5, 260, freshman
- Marshall, Minn. (Marshall HS)
Earned all-state honors as a senior while being named district Defensive Player of the Year . . . district Defensive Lineman of the Year as a junior. Holds school record for career sacks (17.5) . . . team captain as a senior . . . also earned four letters in track and three in basketball.
Reggie Bracy
Reggie Bracy
- Defensive Back
- 6-0, 190, freshman
- Mobile, Ala. (St. Paul’s Episcopal HS)
First-team all-state and all-region as a senior . . . second-team all-state as a junior . . . first-team all-region as a junior . . . first-team all-region as a sophomore . . . Career - - Lettered in football, track, and basketball . . . led team in tackles as a sophomore and senior . . . team captain as a senior . . . recorded 89 tackles as a senior, with six tackles for loss, three sacks, seven pass break-ups, and one interception.
Isaiah Bruce
Isaiah Bruce
- Defensive Line
- 6-2, 265, freshman
- Lena, Ill. (Lena-Winslow HS)
First-team all-state and all-conference as running back and defensive end as a junior and senior . . . conference MVP as a junior and senior . . . first-team all-conference as tight end and defensive end as a sophomore . . . Career - - Three-year football letterman as running back and defensive end . . . first player in school history to win consecutive MVP honors . . . team captain as a senior . . . rushed 84 times for 1,052 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior, while recording 38 tackles on defense with 16 tackles for loss.
Brenden Deasfernandes
Brenden Deasfernandes
- Defensive Back
- 6-0, 170, freshman
- Belleville, Mich. (Belleville HS)
Earned Division 1 first-team all-state honors as a senior . . . Career - - Played defensive back and wide receiver as a prep . . . team captain as a senior . . . 30 tackles, nine pass break-ups, and one interception as a senior.
Tyler Elsbury
Tyler Elsbury
- Offensive Line
- 6-5, 290, freshman
- Byron, Ill. (Byron HS)
Earned first-team all-state, all-conference and all-area honors as a junior and senior . . . honorable mention all-state as a sophomore . . . first-team all-conference and all-area as a sophomore . . . nominated for Player of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year as a senior . . . Career - - Team captain as a senior . . . also lettered in wrestling (4) and baseball (2).
Jay Higgins
Jay Higgins
- Linebacker
- 6-2, 220, freshman
- Indianapolis, Ind. (Brebeuf Jesuit Prep)
Named to All-State Top 50 as a junior and senior . . . first-team all-state, all-conference, and all-county as a junior and senior . . . earned all-state and all-conference honors as a sophomore . . . Team captain as a junior and senior ... ranked in the top 10 nationally in tackles as a senior . . . holds school record with 471 career tackles . . . led conference in tackles for three consecutive seasons . . . had 151 tackles, five pass break-ups, and three forced fumbles as a senior . . . also earned three letters in basketball.
Deuce Hogan
Deuce Hogan
- Quarterback
- 6-4, 200, freshman
- Southlake, Texas (Faith Christian HS)
Earned all-state and all-district honors as a senior . . . named all-district as a sophomore and junior . . . named Newcomer of the Year as a freshman . . . Team captain as a sophomore, junior, and senior . . . holds school records for career wins, touchdowns, yards, and completions . . . passed for 8,192 yards and completed 52.8 percent of his pass attempts, with 100 career touchdown passes and 30 interceptions.
Ethan Hurkett
Ethan Hurkett
- Defensive Line
- 6-3, 245, freshman
- Cedar Rapids (Xavier HS)
Earned first-team all-state honors as a senior . . . district Defensive Player of the Year as a senior . . . first-team all-metro, all-district, and all-area as a senior . . . first-team all-state as a junior . . . first team all-metro and all-district as a junior . . . team captain and MVP as a senior . . . had 53.5 tackles as a senior, with 14.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery.
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
- Defensive Line
- 6-3, 260, freshman
- Council Bluffs (Lewis Central)
Earned first-team all-state honors as a senior, along with first-team all-district and all-city honors, while being named Lineman of the Year . . . named to first-team Elite all-state team as a junior . . . first-team all-district and all-city while being named Lineman of the Year . . . first-team all-district and all-city as a sophomore . . . honorable mention all-district as a freshman . . . team captain as a senior . . . had 30 tackles as a senior, with 14 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks . . . won state title in shot put and discus as a junior.
Luke Lachey
Luke Lachey
- Tight end
- 6-6, 215, freshman
- Columbus, Ohio (Grandview HS)
Earned first-team all-state, all-conference, and all-district honors as a senior . . . named to all-metro team as a senior . . . second-team all-state as a junior, as well as honorable mention on Super 25 team . . . first-team all-conference and all-district as a junior and sophomore . . . honorable mention all-state as a sophomore . . . two-time Back of the Year at Grandview and conference Most Outstanding Player . . . team captain as a junior and senior . . . had 57 receptions for 741 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior, along with 43 rushing attempts for 357 yards and three touchdowns . . . had five interceptions on defense as a senior ... also earned four letters in basketball and two letters in track.
AJ Lawson
AJ Lawson
- Defensive back
- 6-0, 175, freshman
- Decatur, Ill. (MacArthur HS)
First-team all-conference as a junior and senior . . . first-team all-county as a junior . . . had 39 receptions for 681 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior, with 25 tackles, two interceptions, and one touchdown on defense . . . earned two letters in basketball and track . . . placed in state track meet in high jump, while also competing in long jump and sprints.
Quavon Matthews
Quavon Matthews
- Wide receiver
- 5-11, 170, freshman
- Largo, Fla. (Largo HS)
Missed entire junior season due to injury . . . team captain as a senior . . . had 22 receptions for 449 yards and two touchdowns as a senior . . . had nine receptions for 164 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore, along with two punt return touchdowns.
Mason Richman
Mason Richman
- Offensive line
- 6-6, 260, freshman
- Leawood, Kan. (Blue Valley HS)
Earned first-team all-state honors as a senior . . . first-team all-conference and named to Elite 81 . . . finalist for Class 6A Defensive Player of the Year . . . second-team all-conference as a junior . . . team captain as a senior . . . recorded 48 tackles in nine games as a senior, with 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and 12 pressures . . . also recorded five blocked kicks and recorded one safety . . . also lettered in basketball.
Lukas Van Ness
Lukas Van Ness
- Defensive line
- 6-5, 240, freshman
- Barrington, Ill. (Barrington HS)
Named MSL Conference Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference as a senior . . . named first-team all-state by Champaign News Gazette . . . first-team all-area as a senior by Daily Herald and Pioneer Press . . . team captain as a senior . . . recorded 67 tackles as a senior, with 17 quarterback pressures, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one blocked punt . . . also earned three letters in hockey.
Diante Vines
Diante Vines
- Wide receiver
- 6-0, 190, freshman
- Danbury, Ct. (The Taft School)
Earned All-New England and Erickson League first-team honors as a wide receiver and defensive back as a junior at Danbury High School and senior at Taft . . . earned all-conference honors as a defensive back as a sophomore . . . earned eight varsity letters while competing as a prep in football, basketball, and track . . . played wide receiver, quarterback, defensive back as a prep, along with kick returns . . . holds career records at Taft for receiving yards, receptions, and touchdown receptions . . . team captain as a junior . . . had 48 receptions and eight receiving touchdowns as a senior, with three rushing touchdowns, one kickoff return touchdown, and two defensive touchdowns (interception and fumble return) . . . recorded 14 tackles and four interceptions on defense, with two recovered fumbles and one forced fumble . . . had 184 yards on three kickoff returns.
Josh Volk
Josh Volk
- Offensive line
- 6-4, 305, freshman
- Cedar Rapids (Xavier)
Earned Class 3A first-team all-state honors as a junior and senior by Des Moines Register and Iowa Newspaper Association . . . earned first-team all-district and all-metro honors as a senior . . . named Class 3A Elite all-state offensive lineman as a junior . . . first-team all-district and all-metro as a junior . . . named Class 3A first-team all-state by Des Moines Register as a sophomore . . . team captain as a senior . . . also lettered in basketball and track.
Gavin Williams
Gavin Williams
- Running back
- 6-0, 200, freshman
- Altoona (Dowling Catholic)
First-team all-state, all-conference and all-district as a senior . . . second-team all-state as a junior . . . first-team all-district and all-conference as a freshman, sophomore, and junior . . . rushed for 1,263 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior . . . rushed for 1,309 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior . . . also lettered three years in track.
Leshon Williams
Leshon Williams
- Running back
- 5-10, 200, freshman
- Chicago, Ill. (Richards HS)
Earned honorable mention all-state honors as a junior and senior . . . earned all-conference honors as a junior and sophomore . . . team captain as a junior and senior . . . rushed 121 times for 1,001 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior . . . had 2,115 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns as a junior . . . also lettered in basketball and track.
Elijah Yelverton
Elijah Yelverton
- Tight end
- 6-4, 220, freshman
- Royse City, Texas (Trinity Christian HS)
Earned All-America recognition as a senior . . . earned first-team all-district honors as a sophomore and senior . . . team captain as a senior . . . collected 62 receptions for 595 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior, along with six rushing attempts for 45 yards and one touchdown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.