SAN DIEGO -- Nate Stanley took a couple of seconds to soak it all in.
After watching Nick Niemann return an interception 25 yards for a touchdown to put the finishing touch on the Iowa football team’s 49-24 win over Southern California in the Holiday Bowl, the Hawkeyes’ senior quarterback found a quiet moment to call his own.
He stood away from his teammates, enjoying the reality of leading Iowa to a bowl win for the third straight year and the total team effort that allowed the Hawkeyes to complete a rare, 10-win season.
“It’s a pretty special feeling, to do the good things that we have done as a team over the past few years,’’ Stanley said.
“When winning the Big Ten championship went away as one of our goals, we had to refocus and work toward something else. We achieved what we set out to do, we got to 10 wins and that was the best we could. We can be proud of that.’’
Stanley played a major role in making that happen, completing 18 of 27 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns.
His yardage total was five more than he needed to slip past Drew Tate and into second on the Hawkeye career passing chart.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
That was secondary Friday to the collaborative effort that allowed Iowa to put together its biggest scoring game of the season, one more point than Iowa mustered in a win over Middle Tennessee State and double the team’s scoring average during its 9-3 regular season.
Iowa frustrated USC with a series of misdirection plays, an effort that included multiple jet sweeps and reverses.
“We had seen on tape that BYU and Utah in particular, had given them trouble with that and it became part of what we hoped to be able to do,’’ Stanley said.
Tight end Sam LaPorta was Iowa’s top receiver, catching six passes, and Tyler Goodson ran for 48 yards on 18 carries.
“It felt good to come out and play that way, have a game where it seemed like a lot of what we set out to do we were able to get done,’’ Stanley said. “It was a great way to finish.’’
No. 19 Iowa beats No. 22 USC 49-24 in Holiday Bowl
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) scores a touchdown during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Orlando Ramirez
Smith-Marsette has 3 TDs, Iowa beats USC in Holiday Bowl
Southern California safety Talanoa Hufanga (15) knocks the ball out of the hands of Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) who was attempting to throw a pass during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Orlando Ramirez
Smith-Marsette has 3 TDs, Iowa beats USC in Holiday Bowl
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith, right, reaches forward as he goes out of bounds as he is tackled by Southern California cornerback Olaijah Griffin during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Orlando Ramirez
Smith-Marsette has 3 TDs, Iowa beats USC in Holiday Bowl
Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) scores a touchdown ahead of Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Orlando Ramirez
Smith-Marsette has 3 TDs, Iowa beats USC in Holiday Bowl
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Orlando Ramirez
Smith-Marsette has 3 TDs, Iowa beats USC in Holiday Bowl
Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis looks to pass during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Orlando Ramirez
Smith-Marsette has 3 TDs, Iowa beats USC in Holiday Bowl
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, is blocked by Southern California offensive tackle Austin Jackson (73) during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Orlando Ramirez
Smith-Marsette has 3 TDs, Iowa beats USC in Holiday Bowl
Southern California wide receiver Drake London, left, is congratulated by offensive tackle Jalen McKenzie (70) and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (6) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Orlando Ramirez
Smith-Marsette has 3 TDs, Iowa beats USC in Holiday Bowl
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) runs with the ball while defended by Southern California cornerback Greg Johnson (9) during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Orlando Ramirez
Smith-Marsette has 3 TDs, Iowa beats USC in Holiday Bowl
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., left, is congratulated by quarterback Nate Stanley after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Orlando Ramirez
Smith-Marsette has 3 TDs, Iowa beats USC in Holiday Bowl
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks to throw a pass during the first half of Friday's Holiday Bowl win over USC.
AP PHOTO
122719ap-iowa-usc-epenesa
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, is blocked by USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson (73) during Friday's Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
AP PHOTO
122719ap-iowa-usc-smith
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith stretches for the goal line as he is tackled by USC cornerback Olaijah Griffin during the first half of Friday's Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
AP PHOTO
122719ap-iowa-usc-tracy
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., left, is congratulated by quarterback Nate Stanley after a first-half touchdown against USC Friday in the Holiday Bowl.
AP PHOTO
122719ap-iowa-usc-laporta
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) looks for a way around Southern California cornerback Greg Johnson (9) during Friday's Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
AP PHOTO
Holiday Bowl Football
Southern California safety Talanoa Hufanga (15) knocks the ball out of the hands of Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) who was attempting to throw a pass during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Orlando Ramirez
Holiday Bowl Football
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, right, is presented the trophy following the team's Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. Iowa won 49-24. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Orlando Ramirez
Holiday Bowl Football
Southern California coach Clay Helton, left, and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz shake hands following the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. Iowa won 49-24. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Orlando Ramirez
Holiday Bowl Football
Iowa players pose for a photograph following the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. Iowa won 49-24. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Orlando Ramirez
Holiday Bowl Football
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, right, receives the defensive Most Valuable Player trophy following the team's Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. Iowa won 49-24. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Orlando Ramirez
Holiday Bowl Football
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates with fans following the Hawkeyes' 49-24 win over USC in Friday's Holiday Bowl.
AP PHOTO
Holiday Bowl Football
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz watches from the sideline during the second half of the team's Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. Iowa won 49-24. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Orlando Ramirez
Holiday Bowl Football
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley rolls out to pass during Friday's Holiday Bowl against USC.
AP PHOTO
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.