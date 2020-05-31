Hogan already showing signs of leadership

Deuce Hogan has not attempted a pass or even participated in a practice yet for the Iowa football team, but the Hawkeyes’ incoming freshman quarterback is already showing signs of leadership.
On Saturday, Hawkeye wrote a note to Iowa’s other incoming freshmen who are part of a Snapchat group, using that form of engagement to offer support to his future teammates no matter what might be going on in their lives at the moment.
“Family, I can’t open Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat without seeing all of the craziness that is going on in our country right now. Everyday we live in a world where people of color feel threatened and it is 100 percent unacceptable,” Hogan wrote.
“I can’t tell y’all that I can relate in any type of way, but I can promise y’all that I love and support y’all above everything else. This isn’t an issue of religion, politics or anything other than HUMAN RIGHTS.”
He concluded by making a promise that none of his teammates will be dealing with anything alone.
“WE as a class and a family are going to get through this together. Love you boys,’’ Hogan concluded.
This isn’t the first time Hogan has been willing to speak up.
During an official visit weekend hosted by the Hawkeyes last June, Hogan stood up in front of a room full of prospective players and their parents.
In that setting, he left an impact on other recruits as he talked about the core values and culture he saw in the Iowa program, things that went beyond flashy salesmanship that typically is part of the recruiting process.
His words then resonated with players who eventually joined the Hawkeye recruiting class, just as they did Saturday when other incoming freshmen responded with signs of respect on social media to Hogan’s message.
“This is why I love the QB of our class,’’ incoming freshman defensive back Reggie Bracy of Mobile, Ala., wrote.
Another freshman, defensive lineman Isaiah Bruce of Lena-Winslow in northwestern Illinois, needed just two words to describe his thoughts about Hogan’s offering.
“True leader,’’ Bruce commented in posting Hogan’s message on Twitter.
Hogan, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound all-state quarterback from Faith Christian School in Southlake, Texas, is scheduled to arrive in Iowa City early next month.
He passed for 8,192 yards and 100 touchdowns in four seasons as a starter at the high school level, ranking among Texas’ top 75 prospects in the Class of 2020.
Hogan selected Iowa over offers from Baylor, Boston College, Colorado, Georgia, Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Syracuse and Tennessee.
