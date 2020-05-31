Hogan already showing signs of leadership

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Deuce Hogan has not attempted a pass or even participated in a practice yet for the Iowa football team, but the Hawkeyes’ incoming freshman quarterback is already showing signs of leadership.

On Saturday, Hawkeye wrote a note to Iowa’s other incoming freshmen who are part of a Snapchat group, using that form of engagement to offer support to his future teammates no matter what might be going on in their lives at the moment.

“Family, I can’t open Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat without seeing all of the craziness that is going on in our country right now. Everyday we live in a world where people of color feel threatened and it is 100 percent unacceptable,” Hogan wrote.

“I can’t tell y’all that I can relate in any type of way, but I can promise y’all that I love and support y’all above everything else. This isn’t an issue of religion, politics or anything other than HUMAN RIGHTS.”

He concluded by making a promise that none of his teammates will be dealing with anything alone.

“WE as a class and a family are going to get through this together. Love you boys,’’ Hogan concluded.

This isn’t the first time Hogan has been willing to speak up.