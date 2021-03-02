Historic gift endows head women's basketball coaching position at Iowa

When coach Lisa Bluder steps on the court Wednesday afternoon for the Iowa women’s basketball game at 10th-ranked Indiana, she will do so for the first time with a new title.
Bluder is now the P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Women’s Basketball Coach, a title the 21st-year Hawkeye coach and all future head women’s basketball coaches at Iowa will carry as a result of an endowment made by former Iowa player Sue Beckwith.
Beckwith’s $7 million gift announced Tuesday endowing the position now held by Bluder is the first for a women’s basketball coach in the Big Ten and is one of the most significant contributions in the history of women’s athletics at Iowa.
A portion of the donation will also continue to grow the P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Black and Golden Opportunities Fund, which provides annual support for each of the women’s sports programs at Iowa.
Bluder first met Beckwith shortly after she was hired to lead the Hawkeye program, getting to know her as an alumnus and supporter of the Iowa program.
Over time and gaining an understanding of Beckwith’s philanthropic commitment to women’s athletics at Iowa, Bluder appreciates how she serves as an example for the young players she coaches.
“We have always tried to help young women find ways to create their own success in life, and she has been an example of what our players can become,’’ Bluder said. “… Sue is a champion in so many ways.’’
Bluder believes realizing those big-picture, lifetime possibilities are equally important to dissecting the defense the Hawkeyes will see in their 3:30 p.m. match-up against Hoosiers.
Indiana held Iowa to season-low 40.7 percent shooting in a Feb. 7 game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, breaking a tie with eight minutes remaining to pull away to an 85-72 win.
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said Beckwith’s endowment continues a long tradition of support.
A Boone, Iowa, native, Beckwith lettered in basketball at Iowa from 1976-80 and by then she was already helping others, leading Iowa in assists as a senior in 1980.
“Sue has been giving to the Hawkeyes for decades,’’ Barta said, citing her support of Iowa’s football and men’s basketball programs in addition to her longtime support of Hawkeye women’s athletics programs.
The boathouse completed in 2009 for use by the Iowa rowing program bears the name of the surgeon who contributed a $1 million gift to support the construction of the 20,000-square foot facility.
Beckwith, who previously endowed athletic scholarships for Hawkeye rowers and women’s basketball players, also started the Black and Golden Opportunities Fund in 2017. In total, she has provided nearly $9 million in support of women’s athletics programs at Iowa.
Her endowment of the coaching position is the second gift of its kind at Iowa. A $5 million gift in 2017 by Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie endowed the athletics director position at Iowa.
Barta said the university is in conversations with another couple to endow an additional coaching position within the athletics department, calling such gifts “important across our entire campus in securing a great future.’’