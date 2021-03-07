Hawkeyes win second straight Big Ten wrestling championship

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Minutes after his team won its second straight Big Ten wrestling championship Sunday, crowning four top seeds as conference champions, Iowa coach Tom Brands was looking for more.
“Let’s do it again. That’s what competition is about. Let’s do it again in St. Louis,’’ Brands said, referencing the site of the upcoming NCAA Championships after watching nine Hawkeyes finish at or above their seeds during the Big Ten Championships.
Iowa’s Spencer Lee, named the Big Ten wrestler of the year after winning his second straight Big Ten title, three-time Big Ten champion Alex Marinelli and first-time Big Ten title winners Jaydin Eierman and Michael Kemerer led the Hawkeyes’ dominant tournament performance.
Iowa piled up 159.5 points, it most in the Big Ten Championships since 1995, and beat runner-up Penn State by 35.5 points. Nebraska finished third with 105.5
The competition was the Hawkeyes’ first since Feb. 7 because of a COVID-related issues within the program but Iowa showed up at the Bryce Jordan Center ready to compete.
“It doesn’t matter where it is or what it is, when you get the chance to compete, you have to show up ready to go,’’ Lee said.
The two-time defending national champion at 125 pounds gave up a first-period takedown in his championship match against Purdue’s Devin Schroder, a rarity for a competitor who has won five of his seven matches this season by pin and outscored his competition 82-7.
But Lee responded in typical fashion, recording a takedown and back points almost immediately and needing just 4 minutes, 30 seconds to finish off a 21-3 technical fall.
“That might be the first time I’ve given up the first takedown,’’ Lee said in a Big Ten Network interview following his match. “I just had to stay calm and wrestle, no matter what.’’
Brands said in a video conference following the finals that Iowa did a good job of that throughout the weekend.
The Hawkeyes qualified nine wrestlers for the NCAA Championships and Brands believes the only Iowa wrestler to not finish in the top four, Max Murin at 149, has a strong case for an at-large berth.
“I think our guys got ready to wrestle when it was time to wrestle,’’ said Brands, named as the Big Ten coach of the year for the second straight year and the fifth time in his career.
“With everything going on, you just have to be ready for anything, but when you get the chance to wrestle, you need to be ready.’’
Marinelli followed through with that, becoming the first Hawkeye since T.J. Williams to win three consecutive Big Ten champonships.
A second-period takedown and an escape in the third period provided Marinelli with all of the points he needed to win a 3-2 decision against Ohio State’s Ethan Smith at 165.
“It was sweet, but what really mattered is the team, the team bonding and camaraderie,’’ Marinelli told BTN.
Crowing four Big Ten champions for the first time since 2001, Iowa clinched the program’s second straight Big Ten team championship and the 37th in program history when Eierman won his title at 141.
Riding time Eierman built up following a first-period takedown was the difference in a 6-5 win over Penn State’s Nick Lee, giving the three-time Mid-American Conference champion for Missouri his first Big Ten title since transferring to Iowa.
Kemerer, a two-time Big Ten runner-up, earned his first Big Ten championship at 174, separating himself from Penn State freshman Carter Starocci with a second-period takedown a pair of back points that led the sixth-year Hawkeye to a 7-2 win.
“This sounds great, but the mentality is that we’ve still got work to do,’’ Kemerer told BTN. “There’s bigger things coming up in two weeks.’’
The Hawkeyes’ Austin DeSanto at 133 and Kaleb Young at 157 both lost in the finals to the top seeds in their weight classes.
DeSanto surrendered takedowns in each of the first two periods of a 5-2 loss to Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State, a scenario that played out again as Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin won his second straight Big Ten championship with a 6-0 decision.
Two Hawkeyes, Jacob Warner at 197 and Tony Cassioppi at 285, took third place, while Nelson Brands took fourth at 184.
Warner finished third for a third straight year with an 8-3 decision over Cameron Caffey of Michigan State, Cassioppi recorded a 9-0 major decision over Greg Kerkvliet of Penn State and Nelson Brands, seeded ninth, finished fourth by dropping a 3-2 decision to John Poznanski of Rutgers.
Illinois finished 11th in the tourney, its best effort a third-place finish by Lucas Byrd at 133.
The only other Fighting Illini wrestlers to finish in the top eight were Dylan Duncan, seventh at 141, and Luke Luffman, eighth at 285.
Results
Team standings: 1. Iowa 159.5, 2. Penn St. 124, 3. Nebraska 105.5, 4. Michigan 92, 5. Minnesota 77.5, 6. Purdue 76, 7. Northwestern 74, 8. Michigan St. 73.5, 9. Ohio St. 69.5, 10. Rutgers 52, 11. Illinois 32, 12. Wisconsin 30.5, 13. Indiana 22, 14.Maryland 2.0.
125 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Spencer Lee (Iowa) technical fall over Devin Schroder (Purdue), 21-3, 4:30.
THIRD – Rayvon Foley (Michigan State) dec. Malik Henselman (Ohio St.), 8-2.
FIFTH – Michael DeAugustino (Northwestern) dec. Robert Howard (Penn St.), 4-2.
SEVENTH – Dylan Ragusin (Michigan) dec. Patrick McKee (Minnesota), 9-8.
133 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Roman Bravo-Young (Penn St.) dec. Austin DeSanto (Iowa), 5-2.
THIRD – Lucas Byrd (Illinois) dec. Chris Cannon (Northwestern), 7-1.
FIFTH – Kyle Burwick (Wisconsin) dec. Jacob Rundell (Purdue), 4-3.
SEVENTH – Jordan Hamdan (Michigan St.) dec. Boo Dryden (Minnesota), 9-2.
141 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) dec. Nick Lee (Penn St.), 6-5.
THIRD – Sebastian Rivera (Rutgers) dec. Chad Red (Nebraska), 4-3.
FIFTH – Parker Filius (Purdue) dec. Colin Valdiviez (Northwestern), 5-2.
SEVENTH – Dylan Duncan (Illinois) dec. Drew Mattin (Michigan), 6-2.
149 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Sammy Sasso (Ohio St.) dec. Ridge Lovett (Nebraska), 5-2.
THIRD – Mike Van Brill (Rutgers) dec. Michael Blockhus (Minnesota), 2-1 TB.
FIFTH – Kanen Storr (Michigan) dec. Graham Rooks (Indiana), 5-3.
SEVENTH – Griffin Parriott (Purdue) dec. Yahya Thomas (Northwestern), 2-1 TB.
157 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Ryan Deakin (Northwestern) dec. Kaleb Young (Iowa), 6-0.
THIRD – Brayton Lee (Minnesota) dec. Chase Saidate (Michigan St.), 6-3.
FIFTH – Kendall Coleman (Purdue) dec. Brady Berge (Penn St.), forfeit.
SEVENTH – Caleb Licking (Nebraska) dec. Will Lewan (Michigan), forfeit.
165 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Alex Marinelli (Iowa) dec. Ethan Smith (Ohio St.), 3-2.
THIRD – Cameron Amine (Michigan) dec. Peyton Robb (Nebraska), 4-1.
FIFTH – Gerrit Nijenhuis (Purdue) dec. Jake Tucker (Michigan St.), 10-3.
SEVENTH – David Ferrante (Northwestern) dec. Joe Lee (Penn St.), 10-6.
174 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Michael Kemerer (Iowa) dec. Carter Starocci (Penn St.), 7-2.
THIRD – Mikey Labriola (Nebraska) dec. Logan Massa (Michigan), 11-3.
FIFTH – Kaleb Romero (Ohio St.) dec. Donnell Washington (Indiana), 5-0.
SEVENTH – Jake Allar (Minnesota) dec. Drew Hughes (Michigan St.), 12-3.
184 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Aaron Brooks (Penn St.) dec. Taylor Venz (Nebraska), 10=-5.
THIRD – John Poznanski (Rutgers) dec. Nelson Brands (Iowa), 3-2.
FIFTH – Christopher Weiler (Wisconsin) medical forfeit over Layne Malczewski (Michigan St.).
SEVENTH – Max Lyon (Purdue) dec. Owen Webster (Minnesota), 3-1.
197 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Myles Amine (Michigan) dec. Eric Schultz (Nebraksa), 7-3.
THIRD – Jacob Warner (Iowa) dec. Cameron Caffey (Michigan St), 8-3.
FIFTH – Lucas Davison (Northwestern) dec. Michael Beard (Penn St.), 6-4.
SEVENTH – Thomas Penola (Purdue) dec. Billy Janzer (Rutgers), 10-1.
285 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Gable Steveson (Minnesota) dec. Mason Parris (Michigan), 12-4.
THIRD – Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) dec. Greg Kerkvliet (Penn St,), 9-0.
FIFTH – Tate Orndorff (Ohio St.) dec. Christian Lance (Nebraska), 3-2.