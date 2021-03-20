Hawkeyes win first national title since 2010

ST. LOUIS – Ignoring an injury, Spencer Lee made certain that Iowa’s unfinished business at the NCAA Wrestling Championships was finished Saturday.
He revealed after winning his third national title and helping Iowa to its first NCAA team title since 2010 that he had competed in the tournament despite suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament prior to the start of competition.
“If I would have lost, I probably wouldn’t have mentioned a thing, that’s the way I am, but this wasn’t about me,’’ Lee said, adding, “One guy can’t win a team championship. We all won this, for our team and for the guys who were on the team last year and didn’t get this chance.’”
In his post-match interview on ESPN he said this about his injury.
“Eight days ago, I tore my ACL in my other knee. I’m wrestling with no ACLs,” Lee said. “Whatever, man. I didn’t want to tell anybody, because excuses are for wusses.
ST. LOUIS — Iowa leads the team race heading into the final day of the NCAA wrestling championships, but Penn State showed it's not going to easily loosen the grip it's had on the title for nearly a decade.
Iowa’s 6-1 record during the consolation semifinals and finals provided Iowa with enough points to eliminate runner-up Penn State from the team race.
Lee was the only one of three Hawkeyes who competed in the finals to win, but Iowa finished with 129 points, ahead of the Nittany Lions’ 113.5 and third-place Oklahoma State, which finished with 99.5.
“This is a hard night unless you win 10 titles,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “But, we’re bringing a trophy back to Iowa City that is real important to the guys in our wrestling room, the 10 guys here, the administration and our fan base. Some of my guys are hurting right now, but they’re smiling for the team and they accomplished together.’’
Iowa collected bonus points in two of its three consolation semifinal wins and after Austin DeSanto won his third-place match and Kaleb Young earned a win for seventh place, the Hawkeyes secured the team trophy when Penn State’s Michael Beard was unable to win by a pin in his seventh-place match at 197.
Even though Iowa’s Jacob Warner settled for fourth at 197, Tony Cassioppi’s win a third-place match at 285 that followed would have also given the Hawkeyes the championship.
In the final match of the season, Lee became the seventh Hawkeye to win three NCAA championships with a 7-0 victory over Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney in the final at 125.
The Hawkeyes’ four top-seeded wrestlers outscored their opponents 130-30.
“My job is always to get things started. I would have liked to have gone first and started it off, but I know my job is to lead by example,’’ said Lee, who indicated he still expects to compete in the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials.
Saturday, following a scoreless first period that saw Courtney attempt to live on the edge of the mat, Lee scored the only point he needed to return to the top of the awards stand with an escape.
He grew his lead to 4-0 before the end of the period, using a takedown with 24 seconds remaining and collecting a point when Courtney was dinged for stalling.
Two of four Penn State wrestlers to win national titles avenged losses to Iowa competitors in the finals at the Big Ten Championships to deny two Hawkeyes national titles.
The Nittany Lions’ Nick Lee and Carter Starocci each earned wins with takedowns in the first sudden victory session, Lee edging Jaydin Eierman 4-2 at 141 and Starocci claiming a 3-1 decision at 174.
In avenging a one-point loss to Eierman two weeks earlier, Lee chose to go neutral to open the third period of regulation and turned that into a takedown that sent the wrestlers into the overtime tied at 2-2.
After Eierman went to the upper body, Lee countered for a trip and collected the deciding takedown early in the sudden-victory period, a scenario that repeated itself at 174.
In that match, the pair traded escapes in regulation before Starocci collected a takedown 14 seconds into the overtime to avenge his 7-2 loss to Kemerer at the Big Ten finals.
Penn State also picked up titles from Roman Bravo-Young at 133 and Aaron Brooks at 184.
DeSanto and Cassioppi both finished third for Iowa by beating higher seeds, although DeSanto did not participate in Saturday night’s parade of champions or medal stand ceremony after displaying what Brands labeled inappropriate behavior toward NCAA media officials while exiting the match following his third-place match.
After consulting with the NCAA Wrestling Committee and Iowa administrators, Brands said it was an institutional decision to withhold DeSanto from the ceremonial events.
DeSanto apologized in a statement, saying, “My language and behavior was inappropriate and inexcusable. I have spoken with Tom and I understand and agree with his decision.’’
The situation came after DeSanto used a pair of first-period takedowns on his way to a 10-6 decision over third-seeded Korbin Myers of Virginia Tech in the third-place match at 133.
Cassioppi, seeded fifth, did not allow a point in two wins Saturday including a 5-0 victory for third against fourth-seeded Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State.
The Hawkeyes’ Warner took fourth, dropping a 5-3 decision in the third-place match at 197 to top-seeded Myles Amine of Michigan, while Young used a third-period escape to win his seventh-place match over Wyatt Sheets of Oklahoma State, 3-2.