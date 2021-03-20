Hawkeyes win first national title since 2010

“This is a hard night unless you win 10 titles,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “But, we’re bringing a trophy back to Iowa City that is real important to the guys in our wrestling room, the 10 guys here, the administration and our fan base. Some of my guys are hurting right now, but they’re smiling for the team and they accomplished together.’’

Iowa collected bonus points in two of its three consolation semifinal wins and after Austin DeSanto won his third-place match and Kaleb Young earned a win for seventh place, the Hawkeyes secured the team trophy when Penn State’s Michael Beard was unable to win by a pin in his seventh-place match at 197.

Even though Iowa’s Jacob Warner settled for fourth at 197, Tony Cassioppi’s win a third-place match at 285 that followed would have also given the Hawkeyes the championship.

In the final match of the season, Lee became the seventh Hawkeye to win three NCAA championships with a 7-0 victory over Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney in the final at 125.

“My job is always to get things started. I would have liked to have gone first and started it off, but I know my job is to lead by example,’’ said Lee, who indicated he still expects to compete in the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials.