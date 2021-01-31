Hawkeyes win big, send a bonus-point message

In addition Lee’s three pins, DeSanto has accumulated 60 points while recording two technical falls and a major decision.

Collectively in the five lowest weight classes, the Hawkeyes have scored 51 takedowns and allowed just one — given up by Eierman in his season-opening win over Chad Red Jr. of Nebraska.

“You feel that all the way down the lineup. The thing you cannot coach against is pace and guys definitely feed off of Spencer Lee,’’ Brands said.

“If you watch him, there’s your example of how to handle anyone who tries to keep it close. DeSanto is his own man, and he definitely thrives off Spencer, but he’s got a motor as well.’’

Lee and DeSanto led Iowa to a quick 10-0 lead Sunday. Lee dropped Illinois’ Justin Cardani in 2 minutes, 26 seconds and DeSanto followed with an 18-6 major decision over Lucas Byrd at 133.

Eierman continued the momentum with a pin of 13th-ranked Dylan Duncan in 6:08 at 141 before Murin, ranked fifth at 149, used a takedown with 48 seconds remaining to edge eighth-ranked Michael Carr 3-1.

Murin, moving to 4-1 all-time against Carr, left the mat wanting more.