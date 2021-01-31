Hawkeyes win big, send a bonus-point message

IOWA CITY — Iowa started quickly and finished strong Sunday, a winning combination for the top-ranked Hawkeye wrestling team in its dual against Illinois.
Three pins and three major decisions among eight wins allowed Iowa to cruise to a 36-6 victory over the ninth-ranked Fighting Illini at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“It wasn’t easy out there today, but it looked easy,’’ Hawkeye coach Tom Brands said after watching his team follow a formula that has become commonplace during Iowa’s 3-0 start to the season.
Brands called the bonus points “a tribute to our guys,’’ saying they are buying into the Hawkeyes’ objective.
“The philosophy has always been there,’’ Brands said. “We had three falls. Those are important. They send a message.’’
Spencer Lee recorded his third pin of the season while Jaydin Eierman and Tony Cassioppi had their first as Iowa won its 21st straight dual against Big Ten competition.
The Hawkeyes have been piling up big points early in duals, riding momentum created by Lee at 125 pounds and Austin DeSanto at 133.
Lee, DeSanto, Eierman at 141, Max Murin at 149 and Kaleb Young at 157 are off to a combined 15-0 start to the season and have scored bonus points in 10 of those matches.
In addition Lee’s three pins, DeSanto has accumulated 60 points while recording two technical falls and a major decision.
Collectively in the five lowest weight classes, the Hawkeyes have scored 51 takedowns and allowed just one — given up by Eierman in his season-opening win over Chad Red Jr. of Nebraska.
“You feel that all the way down the lineup. The thing you cannot coach against is pace and guys definitely feed off of Spencer Lee,’’ Brands said.
“If you watch him, there’s your example of how to handle anyone who tries to keep it close. DeSanto is his own man, and he definitely thrives off Spencer, but he’s got a motor as well.’’
Lee and DeSanto led Iowa to a quick 10-0 lead Sunday. Lee dropped Illinois’ Justin Cardani in 2 minutes, 26 seconds and DeSanto followed with an 18-6 major decision over Lucas Byrd at 133.
Eierman continued the momentum with a pin of 13th-ranked Dylan Duncan in 6:08 at 141 before Murin, ranked fifth at 149, used a takedown with 48 seconds remaining to edge eighth-ranked Michael Carr 3-1.
Murin, moving to 4-1 all-time against Carr, left the mat wanting more.
“We are definitely familiar with each other, so that makes it a little harder, but I need to score more points. I don’t think one takedown is going to do it at the end of the year,’’ Murin said.
Young followed with a 13-4 major decision at 157 and Iowa picked up bonus points in the second half of the dual from Michael Kemerer at 174 and Cassioppi at 285 as well as a 4-0 decision from Jacob Warner at 197.
The top-ranked Kemerer won a 10-2 decision and Cassioppi, ranked third, capped the dual with a pin. Rebounding from a loss to top-ranked Gable Steveson of Minnesota a week earlier, Cassioppi used a cradle to successfully end his match against Illinois’ fifth-ranked Luke Luffman in 3:30.
“I wanted to run him straight over, but I ended up on my hip,’’ Cassioppi said. “I’ve always felt more comfortable there, so I hooked his foot, went to my hip and got the fall.’’
Illinois (4-1, 4-1 Big Ten) won the other match featuring a pair of top-10 wrestlers. The Fighting Illini’s fourth-ranked Zach Braunagel scored a takedown with eight seconds remaining in a sudden-victory session at 184 to edge the Hawkeyes’ Nelson Brands, 3-1.
Iowa wrestled Sunday without three-time all-American and defending Big Ten champion Alex Marinelli.
The 165-pounder was out of the lineup because of COVID-19 protocols.
Joe Kelly, a sophomore from West Liberty, made his varsity debut for Iowa in place of Marinelli and dropped a 10-6 decision to Luke Odom, who recorded four of the five takedowns Illinois had in the meet.
“Alex is with us in spirit. We had Joe Kelly fill in. That’s what we do, next guy in,’’ Brands said. “You look at the 17-day protocol and all that, all of you people can look at a calendar and I don’t need to tell you when he’s going to be back. We’re looking forward to that though, for sure.’’
Iowa 36, Minnesota 6
125—Spencer Lee (Iowa) pinned Justin Cardani, 2:27. 133—Austin DeSanto (Iowa) dec. Lucas Byrd, 18-6. 141—Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) pinned Dylan Duncan, 6:08. 149—Max Murin (Iowa) dec. Michael Carr, 3-1. 157—Kaleb Young (Iowa) dec. Johnny Mologousis, 13-4.165—Luke Odom (Illionois) dec. Joe Kelly, 10-6. 174—Michael Kemerer (Iowa) dec. D.J. Shannon, 10-2. 184—Zach Braunagel (Illinois) dec. Nelson Brands, 3-1 SV1. 197—Jacob Warner (Iowa) dec. Matt Wroblewski, 4-0. 285—Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) pinned Luke Luffman, 4:30.