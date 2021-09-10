Hawkeyes will have to be more sharp against Cyclones

Running back Tyler Goodson said patience will be an important part of the equation for the Hawkeye offense, which accumulated 158 yards on the ground and 145 through the air in Iowa’s 34-6 opener against Indiana.

“I think the focal point in being ready for their defense is normal assignments and being patient in the run game,’’ Goodson said. “My eyes have to be detailed in the pass game because they will bring blitzes from time to time. I have to make sure I’m locked in and reading my keys to make sure I know what’s coming.’’

Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose, the Big 12 defender of the year in 2020, said the Cyclones simply need to stick to their roles as well.

He said the Cyclones’ focus has remained on fundamentals as ISU works to find a way to end Iowa’s five-game win streak in the Cy-Hawk series.

“We have to continue to be who we are,’’ Rose said. “We have to maintain a focus on our plan and use this game to help us build to where we want to go.’’

Ferentz said Iowa State has developed a defensive identity during Campbell’s tenure, something which has helped the Cyclones compete.