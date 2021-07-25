Hawkeyes will be patient and prudent on recruiting trail

INDIANAPOLIS – Iowa never expected to assemble one of its larger recruiting classes this year, but with only eight verbal commitments in the 2022 class things have progressed a little slower than anticipated.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said Friday at the Big Ten kickoff that the situation has not altered his approach.
“I’d rather us be patient and prudent and make sure we’re doing things the right way,’’ Ferentz said.
He believes the inability of Iowa to bring prospects into its football facilities for games last fall and practices last spring because of COVID-19 recruiting restrictions has had an impact.
With no visitors allowed, Ferentz said Iowa limited to “pure coaching’’ in the spring.
“We really benefit and do better if we have people in the building all the time, watching practice, spending time getting to know people,’’ Ferentz said.
The lack of camps last summer has also prevented those relationships from being established.
Ferentz said there a couple of prospects who attended Iowa recruiting events in June that just didn’t seem to fit once they did visit.
“It’s a situation where everybody agrees to move on. In the past, we may have had that figured out prior to then,’’ he said. “It’s different right now.’’
The standard: Ohio State has typically been mentioned as the favorite in this year’s Big Ten race.
Indiana coach Tom Allen said the Buckeyes are the “gold standard’’ in the conference right now, something Ferentz didn’t disagree with.
“If you go back to 1900, they’ve played good football,’’ Ferentz said. “I don’t see the going south anytime soon.’’
On the mend: Ferentz said that senior running back Ivory Kelly-Martin, listed as the back-up to Tyler Goodson on the Iowa depth chart, should be ready to go when the Hawkeyes open fall camp.
Out since last fall because of a knee injury, Kelly-Martin is progressing as expected.
Ferentz does not expect defensive tackle Logan Jones to be on the field in August as he works his way back from a leg injury suffered in the spring.
Eye-opening opener: For the third time in five seasons, Indiana opens its schedule against a Big Ten opponent.
The Hoosiers’ Sept. 4 game at Iowa is something that Allen doesn’t mind.
“It’s definitely a challenge without question, particularly going into a place like Iowa, but I do believe it creates a sense of urgency for the team in fall camp,’’ Allen said.
“When you are opening the conference against a team with the toughness and consistency that Iowa has had for so many years, I think it helps get your team ready and become better.’’
Championship follow: On a day when the Milwaukee Bucks celebrating winning an NBA title, Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said there things his team can take from that success.
“There are a lot of great lessons to be learned from that,’’ Chryst said. “The way they worked together, the way it all came together. And now, we’ve got a chance to write our own story.’’
A fresh start: As Mel Tucker looks to rebuild the Michigan State program, he leans on what he learned as a member of Barry Alvarez’s first recruiting class at Wisconsin.
The team finished 1-10 that season as the Badgers’ rebuilding process began and Tucker recalled the t-shirts Alvarez handed out.
“They had ‘We will win’ across the front of them and he made sure we wore them all over campus,’’ Tucker said. “He believed it and he wanted us to send the same message. The need to believe is something I took from him.’’
The toss: Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum had success in the the annual hay bale toss at Solon Beef Days a week ago, matching Hawkeye offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury with a throw of 14 feet to share the title.
Their effort was two feet better than Tristan Wirfs’ winning effort in the most recent competition in 2019.
Linderbaum, named one of 10 Big Ten players to watch this season, said there was no real secret to how he was able to make that happen.
“You just have to try to get the hay bale up and over the bar,’’ Linderbaum said. “You have to make sure the angle is good it enough to get it how high it needs to go, but at the end of the day, it’s about getting it over the bar.’’
Hard work: Ohio State coach Ryan Day expects a number of newcomers on the Buckeyes’ roster to have an opportunity for early playing time this season.
“Those guys have been in this summer, training and working hard, but it is an entirely different level,’’ Day said.
“In talking with a few of them last week, talking about how things were going, they mentioned how hard this is and it is. But, putting in that work leads to good things and that’s why they’re here.’’