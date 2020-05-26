Hawkeyes will be back on campus soon

“Right now, all I can think about is the wellbeing of everyone else. Honestly, I want to be back, but I don’t want to be rushed back because you don’t want a second wave or something to pop up,’’ Golston said.

“You want the stuff to be taken care of itself over time and the right way. So, I’m concerned with everybody’s wellbeing, but I do want to be back getting ready to play football.’’

Iowa’s facilities have been closed to Hawkeye student-athletes since March 13, a point in time when the Big Ten and NCAA cancelled spring sports seasons and team-related activities for all intercollegiate teams, including teams in and out of their competitive seasons.

The Big Ten is allowing each institution to decide when it will allow its student-athletes to return to campus.

While some schools have not yet announced plans, other Big Ten institutions have unveiled plans to return student-athletes to campus in recent days.

Illinois announced that football and basketball athletes would be returning to campus on a staggered basis beginning June 3, two days after football and basketball players at Nebraska and Purdue begin returning to campus facilities.