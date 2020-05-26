Hawkeyes will be back on campus soon

Plans are in place for Iowa coaches and athletes in three sports to begin returning to campus starting next Monday.
The university announced Friday that select coaches and staff members will be allowed to return to their offices on campus beginning June 1, the start of a phased-in approach Iowa is taking to getting its intercollegiate athletic programs back on track following the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down the campus.
One week after the collection of coaches returns, on Monday, June 8, football players will be allowed to return to the Iowa football performance center to participate in voluntary workouts.
The following Monday, June 15, Hawkeye men’s and women’s basketball players will be allowed back in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for voluntary offseason workouts.
The announcement came after the NCAA Division I Council voted last week to end its moratorium on voluntary team activities for football and basketball student-athletes on May 31.
The resumption of team activities for participants in other sports is scheduled to be discussed by the NCAA this week.
The NCAA decision allows only strength and conditioning work to take place during the month of June, prohibiting the use of football and basketballs during those workouts.
In-person contact with coaches and other staff members during the voluntary sessions will also be limited as well under NCAA guidelines.
The NCAA is allowing the student-athletes including incoming freshmen to take part in voluntary summer weight training and conditioning sessions supervised by a strength coach for up to eight hours each week.
At Iowa, football and basketball players who are participating in the workouts will take part in a formal clearance process before returning to the voluntary workouts.
That process will follow NCAA, Big Ten and campus policies and will be supervised by medical staff from University of Iowa Health Care.
The athletics department plan, as well as one being implemented at the university’s Carver College of Medicine beginning today, is part of what the university labels a pilot program to test healthy and safety protocols for a phased return to campus.
Research from the pilot program will provide the university an opportunity to test recommended health and safety measures in specific settings to learn how to best implement the practices on a larger scale as it works to re-open the entire campus.
Hawkeye defensive end Chauncey Golston said during a video conference last week that while he is anxious to get back to work with his teammates, he also wants to be smart about it.
“Right now, all I can think about is the wellbeing of everyone else. Honestly, I want to be back, but I don’t want to be rushed back because you don’t want a second wave or something to pop up,’’ Golston said.
“You want the stuff to be taken care of itself over time and the right way. So, I’m concerned with everybody’s wellbeing, but I do want to be back getting ready to play football.’’
Iowa’s facilities have been closed to Hawkeye student-athletes since March 13, a point in time when the Big Ten and NCAA cancelled spring sports seasons and team-related activities for all intercollegiate teams, including teams in and out of their competitive seasons.
The Big Ten is allowing each institution to decide when it will allow its student-athletes to return to campus.
While some schools have not yet announced plans, other Big Ten institutions have unveiled plans to return student-athletes to campus in recent days.
Illinois announced that football and basketball athletes would be returning to campus on a staggered basis beginning June 3, two days after football and basketball players at Nebraska and Purdue begin returning to campus facilities.
Michigan and Ohio State have announced plans to re-open its facilities starting on June 8 while Indiana has set a target of mid-June for bringing its football and athletes back to campus.
In making its announcement, Iowa indicated that the athletics department remained in the process of finalizing safety guidelines that will be utilized once coaches and student-athletes return.
What has been determined is that the guidelines will require:
* The use of protective equipment and hygiene requirements including face covers, face shields, hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer
* Public space configuration which supports social distancing
* Limited occupancy of buildings and spaces
* Revised operations for transportation, purchasing, package delivery and custodial services as needed to minimize exposure to COVID-19.
In a video conference earlier this month, Iowa football strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle said wide-ranging discussions were already taking place about how a return to on-campus training facilities would take place.
“We’ve always placed a high level of importance on cleanliness and hygiene and I’m sure that will be taken to an even higher level now,’’ Doyle said.
Doyle suspected at that time that work groups would be limited to a minimal number of participants at a given point in time and testing would be frequent and thorough.
Illinois, Nebraska and Ohio State officials have all mentioned those same objectives in announcing the re-opening of their facilities.
