Hawkeyes turn back Kent State to move to 3-0

He also grabbed a pair of passes to help position Iowa to score on Goodson’s carry.

“I kept telling him to make sure he was ready. I was really proud of the way he played,’’ Goodson said, citing the third-down catch and four-down carry.

The effort set things up for Goodson, who added a two-yard touchdown run in the final quarter after busting free for his 35-yard score to give Iowa a 23-7 lead.

“It was take the ball and be patient and make sure the linemen get to the box,’’ Goodson said. “They did and from there it was pick up my feet and take it to the house.’’

That drive paled in comparison to the 20-play, 95-yard touchdown march in the second quarter.

“Driving the ball like that, it really helps build confidence,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s illustrative in a lot of ways what it takes to be a good offense, just concentrating play after play and not worrying about trying to make the big play.’’

Sam LaPorta ended the drive that took 8 minutes, 38 seconds off the clock with a catch in tight space, scoring from five yards out on a pass over the middle with :19 to play in the first half.

“Good play in a tight window,’’ Ferentz said.