Hawkeyes turn back Kent State to move to 3-0

IOWA CITY – Saturday proved to be a long day at the office for Iowa football team and the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes enjoyed every bit of the work.
A pair of lengthy clock-chewing scoring drives led Iowa to a 30-7 victory over Kent State at Kinnick Stadium.
The Hawkeyes used a 20-play, 95-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter and an 11-play, 80-yard drive to the end zone in the third quarter to pull away to its third win of the season.
“The pass game, the run game, that’s all 11 guys working hard,’’ quarterback Spencer Petras said. “For the offense, drives like that are big. It’s what we’ve all been working to do.’’
Mostly, Petras said it was important for Iowa to take a step forward.
“At the end of the season, nobody is going to remember what we did two weeks ago,’’ Petras said. “It’s about getting better each week, taking another step forward.’’
An Iowa rushing attack that struggled to gain much traction during the Hawkeyes’ two season-opening victories found a little momentum against Kent State.
Led by a career-high 153 yards from Tyler Goodson, whose three-touchdown game included carries of 46, 35 and 2 yards into the end zone, Iowa piled up 206 of its 418 total yards on the ground.
“We always have the confidence that we can run the ball, confidence that we can make plays, but it was good to get things going a bit,’’ Goodson said. “… The guys up front did a pretty good job making sure the running backs had a split second to get to that open field.’’
Goodson’s second touchdown run on a 35-yard carry around left end came after Jack Campbell and Riley Moss denied the Golden Flashes an opportunity to cut into Iowa’s 16-7 halftime lead.
Kent State had marched 75 yards on 14 plays to the Iowa 1-yard line when Campbell forced and Moss recovered a fumble at the goal line by 6-foot, 243-pound running back Bryan Bradford.
“At that point, this game was a fight,’’ Campbell said. “I think getting the ball, that was a good representation of what we’re about. It showed were guys’ hearts are to not let them in.’’
The Hawkeyes offense then responded with its second-longest drive of the day.
As Iowa worked its way toward the end zone, the Hawkeyes put the ball in the hands of Gavin Williams early and often.
Finding an increased role after Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbled early in the game, the redshirt freshman carried three times on for 15 yards during the third-quarter scoring drive, including a four-yard carry on a fourth-down play.
He also grabbed a pair of passes to help position Iowa to score on Goodson’s carry.
“I kept telling him to make sure he was ready. I was really proud of the way he played,’’ Goodson said, citing the third-down catch and four-down carry.
The effort set things up for Goodson, who added a two-yard touchdown run in the final quarter after busting free for his 35-yard score to give Iowa a 23-7 lead.
“It was take the ball and be patient and make sure the linemen get to the box,’’ Goodson said. “They did and from there it was pick up my feet and take it to the house.’’
That drive paled in comparison to the 20-play, 95-yard touchdown march in the second quarter.
“Driving the ball like that, it really helps build confidence,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s illustrative in a lot of ways what it takes to be a good offense, just concentrating play after play and not worrying about trying to make the big play.’’
Sam LaPorta ended the drive that took 8 minutes, 38 seconds off the clock with a catch in tight space, scoring from five yards out on a pass over the middle with :19 to play in the first half.
“Good play in a tight window,’’ Ferentz said.
The scoring pass came on the fourth third-down play of the drive and Petras hit his target on each.
The junior quarterback hit LaPorta for 11 yards on a third-and-9 play, found Arland Bruce for a six-yard gain on a third-and-3 and then moved the ball to the Kent State 19-yard line by connecting with Tyrone Tracy Jr. for 10 yards on a third-and-10 play.
The score extended an Iowa lead that had held since the end of the opening quarter.
Iowa collected the game’s first points when Lukas Van Ness and Zach VanValkenburg dropped Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum for a 15-yard sack and a safety with 8:03 to go into the opening quarter.
“That safety was a game-changing play,’’ Campbell said. “It took a little of the air out of them, especially early in the game like that. It was what we needed something big.’’
Goodson grew the Iowa lead to 9-0 three plays later with a 46-yard touchdown run.
Kent State answered with its only points of the game on the next possession when Crum, sacked seven times, hit Keshunn Abram with a 48-yard strike that preceded a 23-yard touchdown pass to Abram with 5:00 to go in the first quarter.