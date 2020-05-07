Hawkeyes to kick off virtual statewide meetings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

IOWA CITY -- The University of Iowa department of athletics and athletics development has announced a virtual Hawkeye Events series – Hawkeye Events Live – to replace the annual outreach schedule featuring Hawkeye coaches and student-athletes.

In an effort to maintain the nearly 50-year tradition of traveling across the state of Iowa to meet with Hawkeye fans the Live series will feature question and answer sessions with coaches, student-athletes and friends of the program this spring and summer.

The series will begin on May 15 at 4 p.m. with select Iowa student-athletes and will be hosted by Laura VandeBerg, host of hawkeyesports.com, and broadcast live on the Iowa Hawkeyes Facebook page.

The remainder of the schedule is as follows – Gary Dolphin on May 21 (noon), Kirk Ferentz on May 28 (5:30 p.m.), Lisa Bluder on June 4 (noon), Tom Brands on June 11 (5:30 p.m.), Fran McCaffery on June 16 (noon) and Vicki Brown on June 25 (5:30 p.m.).

