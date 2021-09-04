Hawkeyes smash Hoosiers in Top 20 showdown

The combination of a 56-yard touchdown run by Tyler Goodson and a 30-yard interception return by Riley Moss for a touchdown left Indiana in a 14-0 hole 2 minutes, 15 seconds into the season.

“The start, super important. We preached that all week, about the need to start fast because there have been some examples over the last few years of us coming out, playing fast and getting off to a great start. Those games usually end pretty well for us,’’ Petras said.

“There have also been examples of us not playing great at first, getting off to a slow start. You always want to come out firing like we did.’’

Goodson’s score came on Iowa’s fourth snap of the game, a run around right end constructed off of the blocks by tight ends Luke Lachey and Sam LaPorta that cleared a path along the sideline for Goodson to collect Iowa’s first points of the season.

Three plays later, Moss collected the first of the two interceptions he ran back for touchdowns in the season-opening rout.

The senior grabbed a deflected ball intended for Hoosiers all-American Ty Fryfogle and carried it 30 yards into the end zone.