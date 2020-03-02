Hawkeyes search for redemption

IOWA CITY — Members of the Iowa basketball team probably would prefer to forget their previous meeting with Purdue this season.
Head coach Fran McCaffery won’t let them.
He made his players sit through another viewing of their own personal horror flick on Sunday and they cringed continuously while watching the Boilermakers romp to a 104-68 victory on Feb. 4 at Mackey Arena.
It was Iowa’s largest margin of defeat in 30 years and it should provide plenty of motivation for the rematch Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“It wasn’t too fun,’’ senior forward Ryan Kriener said of the film session. “It just kind of fueled the fire.’’
Tuesday's 8 p.m. match-up also is important for the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) as they try to extend their home winning streak to 14 games and continue their quest to try to get a top-four seed in the Big Ten tournament.
If that’s not enough, it also will be Senior Night as Kriener, Bakari Evelyn and Riley Till make their final appearance in front of the home fans.
McCaffery admitted he is not one to put a lot of emphasis on Senior Night but the Hawkeyes will honor that trio anyway, largely because it’s what every team does.
You have free articles remaining.
“It can be a distraction,’’ McCaffery said. “I've seen unbelievable emotion that is not typical before a game. I always prefer to honor our guys appropriately at the (postseason) banquet, when you can step back and do it properly with the families there.
“We'll do it (Tuesday) night, but it's typically not something that I like to focus on, to be frank. I just want to focus on the game. And I think if you were to ask the guys, that's what they would prefer to focus on.’’
We asked. Kriener agrees.
“I just want to get through it,’’ he said of the pregame ceremonies. “I don’t want to be overly emotional for game day.’’
Evelyn, who has played only one season at Iowa after arriving as a graduate transfer, said his focus definitely will be on the game. He said he’s never beaten Purdue even though he also played against the Boilermakers when he was at Nebraska and Valparaiso.
“I didn’t have any success in either place,’’ he said. “So we’ve got to switch the narrative this last time.’’
That previous outing against Purdue (15-14, 8-10 Big Ten) was a nightmarish experience as the Boilermakers jumped to an early 17-2 lead and held a 61-36 advantage at halftime. They made 19 of 34 shots from behind the 3-point line and shot 63.1% from the field.
“It’s always tough when you give that stuff up,’’ Kriener said. “We definitely did some stuff that let them get rolling. At the end of the day, they made their shots and they made some tough ones. We need to play better defense initially and rebound better.''
The Boilers, like every team, shoot much better at home than on the road, but McCaffery isn’t assuming they will suddenly start misfiring Tuesday.
“They've got a lot of different guys that can make them, and you've got to guard them all on the perimeter, so it makes them hard to guard, especially when you've got the scorers inside that they have,’’ he said.