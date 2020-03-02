Hawkeyes search for redemption

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“It can be a distraction,’’ McCaffery said. “I've seen unbelievable emotion that is not typical before a game. I always prefer to honor our guys appropriately at the (postseason) banquet, when you can step back and do it properly with the families there.

“We'll do it (Tuesday) night, but it's typically not something that I like to focus on, to be frank. I just want to focus on the game. And I think if you were to ask the guys, that's what they would prefer to focus on.’’

We asked. Kriener agrees.

“I just want to get through it,’’ he said of the pregame ceremonies. “I don’t want to be overly emotional for game day.’’

Evelyn, who has played only one season at Iowa after arriving as a graduate transfer, said his focus definitely will be on the game. He said he’s never beaten Purdue even though he also played against the Boilermakers when he was at Nebraska and Valparaiso.

“I didn’t have any success in either place,’’ he said. “So we’ve got to switch the narrative this last time.’’