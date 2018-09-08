IOWA CITY — Miguel Recinos didn’t let one missed kick ruin his day.
The Iowa senior from Mason City responded by hitting game-tying and game-deciding field goals in the Hawkeyes’ 13-3 victory over Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium.
“It’s always about how you respond,’’ Recinos said. “When something doesn’t go the way you hope, how do you respond to it? I’ve always tried to regroup, get my mind right and get ready to go hit the next one.’’
That’s how it all played out for Recinos as he helped the Hawkeyes claim their fourth consecutive win in the Cy-Hawk series.
“You have to keep competing, keep doing what you’re supposed to do,’’ Recinos said. “To be a part of a team that won the Cy-Hawk Trophy four straight years, that’s a great feeling. It feels good to be a part of it, too.’’
Recinos missed a 38-yard field goal near the end of the first quarter, denying Iowa a chance to tie the game after Iowa State opened an early 3-0 lead, but he didn’t quit there.
The Cyclones had given the Hawkeyes a short field to work with, setting Iowa up at the ISU 21-yard line following a 14-yard punt.
After moving the ball one yard on three downs, Recinos set up and sent his first attempt of the game wide of the goal.
“I told him to shake it off, flush and come on back,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He’s a veteran player. He goes through his ups and downs, but last year he gained everybody’s confidence. He’s so conscientious. … He’s kicking the ball well and he’s going to have a good year for us.’’
Recinos responded the way Ferentz expected.
He delivered for Iowa in both in the second and third quarters, hitting from 31 yards to tie the game with 5 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the opening half and then moving the Hawkeyes ahead to stay midway through the third quarter.
Recinos matched a career best when he drilled a 48-yard field goal to put Iowa on top to stay at 6-3 with 6:34 to go in the quarter.
Before Iowa distanced itself from ISU with a fourth-quarter touchdown, Recinos just missed a 50-yard try.
“To come back after a slow start and hit three good balls, it was a good way to finish,’’ Recinos said. “As a field goal unit, we got the job done and made a difference. We did our job.’’
