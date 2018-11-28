IOWA CITY --- University of Iowa junior Cordell Pemsl is scheduled to have season-ending surgery next month to remove hardware from a previously repaired knee, Hawkeye head coach Fran McCaffery announced Tuesday.
Pemsl, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward from Dubuque, played in just one game this season.
In 67 career games, he has averaged 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds.
