UKMC forward Aleer Leek, left, runs down a loose ball ahead of Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

IOWA CITY --- University of Iowa junior Cordell Pemsl is scheduled to have season-ending surgery next month to remove hardware from a previously repaired knee, Hawkeye head coach Fran McCaffery announced Tuesday.

Pemsl, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward from Dubuque, played in just one game this season.

In 67 career games, he has averaged 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds.

