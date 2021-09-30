Hawkeyes need a strong day on ground

IOWA CITY – When you go from having a number on your jersey to having a target on your back, things change.

Ask Tyler Goodson.

The all-Big Ten running back sees a difference in defenses as he works to help the Iowa running game push forward.

“It can get frustrating, going from a game like I had two weeks ago to having one like last week,’’ Goodson said. “I know not every game as a running back is going to be a good game. Not every play is going to be a long run.’’

But, each snap can be productive snap with or without the ball in his hands and that is the focus of the Hawkeyes’ rushing leader.

Heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. road game against a Maryland team which shares a 4-0 start with fifth-ranked Iowa, Goodson has averaged 100.9 yards per game during the Hawkeyes’ ongoing 10-game win streak.

The 5-foot-10, 199-pound junior ran for a career-high 153 yards two weeks ago against Kent State, but was limited to 57 yards on 18 carries last weekend against Colorado State.

Goodson currently ranks eighth in the Big Ten in rushing, averaging 91 yards per game, his work mirroring the efforts of a Hawkeye rushing attack that he describes as “on and off.’’

Some of the results have been dictated by the way opponents choose to defend Iowa, frequently loading the box with up to eight players near the line of scrimmage to in hopes of slowing Goodson and the rushing attack.

Some have been the results of inconsistent play by the Hawkeyes, who continue to rotate players on a young offensive line still searching for consistency.

Goodson hopes that improved execution in the deep passing game – something Iowa demonstrated with five plays of 20 yards or longer in last week’s win over Colorado State – will force opposing defenses to account for that as they game plan for Iowa and reduce the number of players in the box.

When things have worked on the ground for Goodson, they’ve worked.

Goodson’s resume this season includes touchdown runs of 56, 46 and 35 yards, each sprint to the end zone an example of well-executed plays by the offense.

And when the cohesion has been absent, even just a little off, things have been challenging and have led Iowa to a team rushing average of 121.2 yards per game that ranks 12th in the Big Ten.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said the Hawkeyes’ biggest issue has been carrying over things they have gotten done on the practice field into games.

“I think part of that is concentration and that ticks into your (team) run totals,’’ Ferentz said. “Bigger issue is it kills momentum. … Kind of takes the air out of the balloon a little bit. A lot of it is just gaining a little more experience and interaction with whatever situation might present itself.’’

Goodson has the experience to make things work.

Running backs coach Ladell Betts sees a need for more consistent production in the Hawkeyes’ rushing attack, something he said needs to happen no matter who receives the handoff.

“We all share a responsibility in getting that done,’’ Betts said.

He believe Goodson has a bright future once his collegiate career ends.

“There are no limitations to his game,’’ Betts said. “He can run the ball. He can catch the ball. And, he’s shown he can be a capable blocker. As long as he continues to progress, he will have a great opportunity in front of him.’’

For now, no matter what an opponent does in hopes of defending Goodson his objective remains unchanged.

“For me, it’s always going to be about getting the little yards. I work to keep getting stronger throughout the game so when that the hole opens up and the chance is there for a big play, I’m ready,’’ Goodson said.

“I want to be ready to make the most of it, break a run for a touchdown and do what I can to help us win.’’

Goodson sees growth from the Hawkeye front five, believing that it is just a matter of time before Iowa’s rushing attack is as effective as it traditionally has been.

“We’re working hard every day to make it happen,’’ Goodson said. “We just have to keep working. That’s the only way, keep working.’’

Ferentz said slight improvements can make a significant difference in the outcome of Iowa’s rushing attack.

“If we are just a little better on an angle, or have a little bit more of a delay here as you’re coming through on a block, that type of thing, all of a sudden the back is up into the secondary,’’ Ferentz said. “A guy like Tyler might be able to do something like that.’’

Goodson sees room to improve his own work as he studies tape.

From getting his pads down a little lower to planting a foot and going forward with the ball in his hands to refining his technique in the passing game, Goodson understands how he can improve.

“Sometimes, they are just little things but they do make a big difference,’’ he said.

