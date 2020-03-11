Hawkeyes look to overcome physical defenders

Fredrick finally shoved Illinois’ Trent Frazier away from him, prompting a series of confrontations that resulted in four technical fouls, two on each team.

Wieskamp admitted it sometimes is difficult to maintain one’s composure when opposing players are being permitted to use their hands that much.

“Definitely it’s frustrating,’’ he said. “It’s just kind of the way the Big Ten is playing us. They really are focused on CJ and I on our cuts. They’re up into our space. Just from watching film and playing against that, I think we’re going to continue to get better at handling that and I think we’ll be just fine.’’

McCaffery said it’s not just Illinois, which would be Iowa’s opponent again Friday in the Big Ten tournament if the Hawkeyes can win their first game on Thursday.

“It’s across the board,’’ the coach said. “And it has to stop.’’

He said all his players can do is keep grinding away and keep trying to get open.