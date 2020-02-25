Hawkeyes jockey for Big Ten double bye

McCaffery said he wasn’t sure if injured guard CJ Fredrick would be back in the lineup for this game, but even if he is, Iowa faces a big challenge against a team that was ranked No. 1 in the nation in the preseason Associated Press poll.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Hawkeyes have won at the Breslin Center in East Lansing just once in the past 27 years and they are just 2-5 on the road in the Big Ten this season, 2-6 if you count the game against Penn State at the Palestra in Philadelphia.

And while Michigan State has underachieved this season based on what was expected, the 24th-ranked Spartans (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) are still a formidable opponent.

As a team, the Spartans rank close to the top of the Big Ten in nearly every statistical category. They lead the league in such things as assists and field goal percentage defense.

McCaffery described them as a team that is very deep with “a lot of really good pieces,’’ not the least of whom is senior point guard Cassius Winston, last season’s Big Ten player of the year.