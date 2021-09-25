Hawkeyes have to rally past Colorado State

IOWA CITY — Spencer Petras threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 5 Iowa needed a second-half comeback to defeat Colorado State 24-14 on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes (4-0) won their 10th consecutive game, the program’s longest streak since winning 12 in a row to open the 2015 season. Iowa also has a 15-game nonconference winning streak, the longest current streak in the nation.
It wasn’t easy.
“I think our guys were trying today, and we had practiced well,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “But it just wasn’t clicking for us.”
Colorado State (1-3) led 14-7 at halftime, but the Hawkeyes scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions that took a combined four plays in the third quarter.
A fumble recovery by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at the Colorado State 6-yard line set up a touchdown run by wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., on the next play that tied the game. Petras threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta on the next possession to give Iowa a 21-14 lead.
“At halftime, we’re behind and not playing great,” Ferentz said. “A lot of that was our own doing. But our guys rallied and just kept playing.”
Petras said the Hawks’ comeback was gritty.
“We’re down seven at the half, but I thought we kept fighting, and it wasn’t pretty, but that’s football,” he said. “That’s going to happen. I am really happy and proud of our team for bouncing back and coming out with a win.”
Campbell, who had 18 tackles, led Iowa’s defense, which held Colorado State to just 32 yards on 19 plays in the third quarter.
“It’s just about never giving up on a play, no matter how far down the field it is,” Campbell said.
The Hawkeyes have a streak of 26 consecutive games in which they have held their opponents to 24 points or less, the longest current streak among Power Five schools.
“We knew we were playing an elite defense,” Colorado State coach Steve Addazio said. “We knew yards were going to be hard to come by.”
Petras, who had a 43-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Keagan Johnson in the first half to give Iowa a 7-0 lead, had his streak of 23 quarters without an interception end in the second quarter when Colorado State cornerback Robert Floyd wrestled away a pass intended for Tracy and returned it 62 yards. That set up Todd Centeio’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Gary Williams.
Colorado State held Iowa to just 54 rushing yards on 32 carries.
“You can’t stop the run better than that,” Addazio said.
Said Colorado State tight end Trey McBride, who led the Rams with six catches for 59 yards: “It hurts. This was a team we should have beat.”
The takeawayThe Hawkeyes, who had 179 yards in the first half but could only get seven points, showed they could come back from their early issues as they get back into Big Ten play next week at Maryland. “I’m happy we won, don’t get me wrong,” Campbell said. “But we’ve got a lot of things we can get better at.”
Iowa 24, Colorado St. 14
Colorado St. 0 14 0 0 — 14
Iowa 0 7 14 3 — 24
Second Quarter
IOWA—K.Johnson 43 pass from Petras (Shudak kick), 13:45.
CSU—Centeio 10 run (Camper kick), 3:55.
CSU—Gar.Williams 3 pass from Centeio (Camper kick), :24.
Third Quarter
IOWA—Tracy 6 run (Shudak kick), 8:17.
IOWA—LaPorta 27 pass from Petras (Shudak kick), 6:01.
Fourth Quarter
IOWA—FG Shudak 45, 12:32.
TEAM STATISTICS
CSU IOWA
First downs 12 13
Total Net Yards 262 278
Rushes-yards 48-107 32-54
Passing 155 224
Punt Returns 3-6 4-66
Kickoff Returns 2-46 2-45
Interceptions Ret. 1-62 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 16-30-0 15-23-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-15 3-21
Punts 7-51.143 8-43.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 7-54 2-20
Time of Possession 31:18 28:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Colorado St., Vivens 17-45, Centeio 17-31, Thomas 6-16, McElroy 4-12, Scott 1-7, Bailey 1-2, Pannunzio 2-(minus 6). Iowa, Goodson 18-57, A.Bruce 1-13, Tracy 2-10, Pottebaum 1-4, G.Williams 2-2, Kelly-Martin 2-0, (Team) 1-(minus 2), C.Jones 1-(minus 13), Petras 4-(minus 17).
PASSING—Colorado St., Centeio 16-30-0-155. Iowa, Petras 15-23-1-224.
RECEIVING—Colorado St., Tr.McBride 6-59, Vivens 3-19, Scott 2-51, McCullouch 2-18, G.Williams 2-2, Thomas 1-6. Iowa, LaPorta 4-45, Goodson 4-34, K.Johnson 2-92, Ragaini 2-38, C.Jones 1-9, Pottebaum 1-4, Tracy 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.