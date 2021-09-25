Hawkeyes have to rally past Colorado State

Campbell, who had 18 tackles, led Iowa’s defense, which held Colorado State to just 32 yards on 19 plays in the third quarter.

“It’s just about never giving up on a play, no matter how far down the field it is,” Campbell said.

The Hawkeyes have a streak of 26 consecutive games in which they have held their opponents to 24 points or less, the longest current streak among Power Five schools.

“We knew we were playing an elite defense,” Colorado State coach Steve Addazio said. “We knew yards were going to be hard to come by.”

Petras, who had a 43-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Keagan Johnson in the first half to give Iowa a 7-0 lead, had his streak of 23 quarters without an interception end in the second quarter when Colorado State cornerback Robert Floyd wrestled away a pass intended for Tracy and returned it 62 yards. That set up Todd Centeio’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Gary Williams.

Colorado State held Iowa to just 54 rushing yards on 32 carries.

“You can’t stop the run better than that,” Addazio said.

Said Colorado State tight end Trey McBride, who led the Rams with six catches for 59 yards: “It hurts. This was a team we should have beat.”