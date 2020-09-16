Hawkeyes happy, ready to go back to work

He said the situation brought parents of players together from throughout the conference.

“I know it brought us closer as Iowa parents and I suspect it did the same throughout the Big Ten,'' Kallenberger said. "I’m just happy for the players that will have a season that they’ve been working toward. For us, that is what this has all been about.’’

Wisconsin director of athletics Barry Alvarez, who chairs a return to competition task force scheduling committee, said his group presented four schedule models to the Big Ten Council which selected the start date and the eight-plus-one plan.

“It will create a very unique champions week,’’ Alvarez said, adding that putting together a nine-game season for all teams has benefits for student-athletes.

“The feeling was that nine games makes the season more meaningful. A number of players are trying to make decisions about whether to opt in or opt out and with nine games, it creates a more meaningful option.’’

Alvarez said the schedule is still being finalized but should be released the Big Ten within the next week.

He said it will include four home and four road games for each team with games played on Fridays, Saturdays and possibly on Mondays.