Hawkeyes find the energy to roll into title game

"You’ve just got to step up and shoot it," Clark said when asked about continuing to launch 3-pointers after having missed so many. "I was pretty open on both of them so it would have looked bad if I didn’t shoot it.

"On the second one, Monika was saying ‘No, no, pull it out,’ but I said ‘Naw, this is wide open, I’ve got to shoot it.'"

Clark finished 6 for 21 from the field but still scored 20 points to go with 11 assists. Czinano led the way with 27 points on 12-for-16 shooting and now has 85 points in the three tournament games. Warnock quietly accumulated 17 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.

As a team, the Hawkeyes recorded assists on 24 of their 30 field goals.

"I think our chemistry is just really clicking right now," Warnock said. "Obviously, that’s what you want coming down the stretch in March. … We’re just having fun together."

Bluder was just impressed that her team had so much spunk while finishing off the Spartans in the second half.

"It is really hard to play three games in three days," she said. "I know Michigan State did it, too, so that wasn’t anything special. But that last half was pretty special. We go from being down 1 at halftime to winning by 16 in the second half."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0