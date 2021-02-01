Hawkeyes expect to see the same old Spartans

For the first time in 15 years, the Michigan State basketball team will not be ranked when it plays Iowa on Tuesday night.
The Spartans are 2-6 in the Big Ten. They have played two games since pausing basketball activity for nearly three weeks because of COVID-19 concerns and lost those games by a combined 47 points. They made less than a third of their shots in those games and were 9 for 44 from 3-point range.
Because they’ve been doing some very un-Spartan-like things lately, many people are thinking this is the year that Coach Tom Izzo’s club finally finishes closer to the bottom of the Big Ten standings than the top.
Iowa isn’t buying it. The No. 8-ranked Hawkeyes are expecting the same tough, rugged Michigan State team as always when the Spartans visit Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a 6:07 p.m. makeup of a game that originally was scheduled to be played Jan. 14.
“I think every team in or league still knows that Michigan State is one of the best teams in the country,’’ Iowa center Luka Garza said Monday. “They’ve had a couple of games that haven’t gone their way. They’ve had a couple of games where they didn’t shoot the ball well or whatever the case may be. But we all know what Michigan State is and they’re one of the best teams in this league no matter what their record says …
“They’ll get it going at some point,’’ he added. “We’re just trying to make sure that it’s not (Tuesday).’’
Garza said one thing he knows Michigan State (8-6 overall) will bring is physicality. He said every game with the Spartans is “a war in the paint.’’
“We know they’re still an extremely physical team,’’ junior Joe Wieskamp said. “We know they have a lot of talented pieces on their team. Yeah, they’ve lost some games this year but we know the type of talent they have and we really need to prepare well for this one because it’s going to be a dogfight.’’
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he could tell the recent COVID-19 pause hurt the Spartans when he watched their first game back on Thursday. They not only lost to Rutgers for the first time ever but did so by an embarrassing 67-37 score.
“Michigan State was not themselves in that game,’’ McCaffery said. “I think they were closer to themselves (Sunday) against a really good Ohio State team on the road.’’
He said from what he saw the only thing the Spartans have done really poorly since the pause shoot badly. And he said he doesn’t expect that to continue indefinitely.
Unfortunately for Michigan State, it will be facing a very motivated Iowa team that has stumbled in the past two games against Indiana and Illinois after briefly grabbing a share of first place in the Big Ten.
When the Hawkeyes got back onto the practice court Sunday, Wieskamp said they had what he thinks was one of their best practices of the season.
“Everyone just brought it,’’ Garza said “Everyone had a focus and a mentality that’s needed to win. It comes with a two-game losing streak and two games where there were points where you thought you could have done something to make sure the team won. To lose those two games back to back was tough on everybody.’’
Freshman Keegan Murray, who got his first career start in the loss at Illinois, said the energy Sunday was “super high.
“We were really motivated, we were communicating on the court, getting on each other with anything we needed to correct,’’ Murray said. “Just overall, the intensity was as high it’s been in practice this entire season.’’
There is one other big motivator. No one on the current Iowa team ever has defeated Michigan State. They may never get a better chance.
“It’s the only team left in the Big Ten I haven’t beaten,’’ Garza said. “We’re motivated for this game. We get to play them twice and we’re highly focused, but we know this team is not a team that’s just going to roll over.’’
Poll watch: The Hawkeyes dropped from No. 7 to No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 following their 80-75 loss to Illinois. Michigan remained No. 4 with the Hawkeyes’ Thursday night opponent, Ohio State, sliding up to No. 7. Illinois is 12th, Wisconsin 19th and Purdue 24th.
Fredrick update: McCaffery said that there is a chance sophomore guard CJ Fredrick could return to the lineup Tuesday after missing the second half of the Indiana game and the entire Illinois game with a lower-leg injury.
“We’ll know more after today,’’ he said. “See how he does today in practice. He’s going to try to go a little bit.’’
Another watch list: Garza is one of 20 players who was named Monday to the Wooden Award late-season watch list.
There are seven Big Ten players on the list, including Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, Minnesota’s Marcus Carr and Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr.
Remembering Chaney: McCaffery was asked Monday about former Temple coach John Chaney, who passed away Friday at the age of 89.
McCaffery played with and against Chaney’s son as a kid growing up in Philadelphia, then played and coached against some of Chaney’s best teams at Temple.
“Really one of the most respected Philly basketball people …’’ McCaffery said. “He’s in the Hall of Fame, but more importantly, was a guy that when it was more difficult to speak out, he spoke out, and did it in a way that people would listen and respect.’’