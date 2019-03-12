ROSEMONT, Ill. — Four University of Iowa players received recognition Monday as the Big Ten Conference released its all-conference teams selected by the league coaches and the media.
Big Ten coaches put Hawkeyes Tyler Cook and Jordan Bohannon on the third team and Joe Wieskamp on the All-Freshman team. The media put Cook on the second team and gave Luka Garza and Bohannon honorable mention recognition. Nicholas Baer was one of 14 players who earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
Michigan State’s Cassius Winston was the consensus Player of the Year and Purdue’s Matt Painter was the Coach of the Year by both the coaches and the media.
The coaches also named Josh Reaves of Penn State as Defensive Player of the Year, Ignas Brazdeikis of Michigan Freshman of the Year and Xavier Tillman of Michigan State Sixth Man of the Year.
