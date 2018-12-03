IOWA CITY — Iowa will face an unfamiliar opponent in familiar surroundings when it faces Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day.
“Whenever you get a chance to take the field against an SEC team, you know you’re going to face good competition,’’ Hawkeye quarterback Nate Stanley said. “It will be a challenge, but that’s a good thing in my mind. It’s a huge opportunity for us.’’
If nothing else, Iowa will feel at home at Raymond James Stadium.
The Hawkeyes were selected Sunday to play in the Tampa bowl game for the third time in six seasons and for the sixth time in the last 15 years.
“We know we’re in for a great time, warm weather and that we’ll face a great opponent,’’ Iowa free safety Jake Gervase said. “If there is a good place to go back to, the Outback Bowl is it.’’
The match-up against Mississippi State, a team that shares an 8-4 record with the Hawkeyes, will be the first meeting ever between the programs and is the Bulldogs’ first-ever Outback Bowl appearance.
Outback Bowl CEO Jim McVay said the quality of the team and the bowl’s familiarity with Iowa fans had a lot to do with the Hawkeyes being selected ahead of Big Ten West Division champion Northwestern and two other teams that defeated Iowa this season, Purdue and Wisconsin.
“We know what we’re getting with Iowa. They’re a tough team that can compete with anybody and their fans love the Hawkeyes,’’ McVay said. “They were the best team available to us.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said familiarity had a lot to do with how receptive the program was about a return trip to the Outback Bowl, where the Hawkeyes lost 30-3 to Florida two years ago.
“It’s nice to go somewhere knowing that we’re going to have a tremendous opportunity to have a good experience outside of the football part of things, and then the football is a given,’’ Ferentz said. “Anytime we’ve played there, we’ve played a really good opponent. This will be another one of those matchups.’’
The Bulldogs finished 4-4 in the SEC, losing conference games to Kentucky, Florida, LSU and Alabama teams that have a combined record of 40-9.
First-year coach Joe Moorhead previously worked as the offensive coordinator at Penn State, but his team has been winning with defense. The 12 points per game allowed by Mississippi State are the fewest allowed by any Football Bowl Subdivision program this season.
“Any game against a rated opponent, a good SEC opponent, it’s going to be a test,’’ Iowa center Keegan Render said. “You expect that this time of year when you go to a bowl and you welcome the chance.’’
TICKETS AVAILABLE: The Iowa athletics ticket office is accepting online orders for bowl tickets at hawkeyesports.com/bowlcentral. Fans can also order tickets from Iowa’s allotment by calling (800) 424-2957 between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The priority-point order deadline for Iowa season ticketholders is 5 p.m. on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.