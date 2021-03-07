Hawkeyes win second straight Big Ten wrestling championship

But Lee responded in typical fashion, recording a takedown and back points almost immediately and needing just 4 minutes, 30 seconds to finish off a 21-3 technical fall.

“That might be the first time I’ve given up the first takedown,’’ Lee said in a Big Ten Network interview following his match. “I just had to stay calm and wrestle, no matter what.’’

Brands said in a video conference following the finals that Iowa did a good job of that throughout the weekend.

The Hawkeyes qualified nine wrestlers for the NCAA Championships and Brands believes the only Iowa wrestler to not finish in the top four, Max Murin at 149, has a strong case for an at-large berth.

“I think our guys got ready to wrestle when it was time to wrestle,’’ said Brands, named as the Big Ten coach of the year for the second straight year and the fifth time in his career.

“With everything going on, you just have to be ready for anything, but when you get the chance to wrestle, you need to be ready.’’

Marinelli followed through with that, becoming the first Hawkeye since T.J. Williams to win three consecutive Big Ten champonships.