Hawkeyes aren't trying to be sneaky

IOWA CITY – There’s nothing sneaky about it.

From first downs to touchdowns, the quarterback sneak has become an effective part of the offense for the third-ranked Iowa football team.

Sometimes, it’s the work of center Tyler Linderbaum and others on the offensive line blasting open a hole for Spencer Petras to plow his way forward.

On other occasions, it requires a Pottebaum push – the work of fullback Monte Pottebaum creating space from behind when space is at a premium.

Either way, the Hawkeyes continue to effectively utilize quarterback sneaks as way to extend possessions and on occasion, finish them off.

“That’s Iowa football,’’ Linderbaum said. “That’s what Iowa football is all about, getting down and dirty. There’s nothing better than a quarterback sneak, right?’’

Petras’ predecessor, Nate Stanley, used his 6-foot-4, 240-pound frame to execute the play with regularity.

He ran 28 of them during his senior season in 2019 and was successful in moving the chains or reaching the end zone on 26 of them.

Linderbaum said Stanley carrying the ball on three straight sneak calls during the Hawkeyes’ Holiday Bowl rout over USC has become locker room legend at Iowa.

“He gained like six yards on one of them and they just kept running it,’’ Linderbaum said. “It’s an awesome play. Everyone is right there, right on top of the ball.’’

And now, the 6-5, 235-pound Petras is enjoying the same type of success.

He scored on a three-yard sneak to open Iowa’s second-half scoring at Penn State a year ago, extending a 24-7 halftime lead and sending the Hawkeyes on their way to a 41-21 victory.

As Iowa prepares for Saturday’s 3 p.m. game against the fourth-ranked Nittany Lions, Petras has again been finding his way into the end zone when sneaks have been called.

He accomplished that twice in the unbeaten Hawkeyes’ 51-14 victory at Maryland last weekend, scoring a pair of touchdowns from one yard out on sneak calls during the second quarter.

While the play is a bit of a relic in an age of spread offensive attacks, it works for Iowa and has even been utilized in some in unconventional situations.

The Hawkeyes have had success with sneaks as a play call on second-and-2 for example, situations not normally moments when a sneak traditionally is called.

“But if it works, why not?’’ Petras said. “It’s been good to us.’’

Petras, who operated strictly out of the shotgun as a high school quarterback at Marin Catholic in northern California, has adjusted to one of the requirements of the job when he is taking snaps under center in the Iowa offense.

“Linderbaum and the two guards are usually pretty incredible at wedging that pile,’’ Petras said. “And if it’s close at all, Monte Pottebaum can come in and push that thing forward. It’s been pretty good to us.’’

Pottebaum’s part in the operation is important.

His role is to bull his way into Petras’ back with an objective of nudging the pile forward.

“He really should get the dang credit for the QB sneaks,’’ Petras said. “I’m just kind of the battering ram and everyone else is the force. It doesn’t hurt, really, it doesn’t, especially when it works.’’

Linderbaum said he hasn’t spent a lot of time re-watching successful sneaks on tape.

“I’m not sure there is much to coach or learn from it,’’ he said. “You just move the ball forward and move on.’’

Iowa has had its share of success with the calls.

The Hawkeyes will be tested by a Nittany Lions defense that has been as stingy as Iowa has been during the teams’ shared 5-0 starts.

Penn State has limited opponents to an average of 12 points per game, the second fewest allowed by a Big Ten team to the 11.6 the Hawkeyes are giving up on average.

The Nittany Lions have held opponents to 111.6 rushing yards per game, a 33.7 conversion rate on third down and ranks second in the nation in giving up points on only 53.3 percent of opponents’ trips into the red zone.

Still, Iowa expects to gain the necessary yardage when a sneak play is called.

Linderbaum said Iowa players enjoy the challenge that accompanies the typical short-yardage situations that lead to the ball never leaving the quarterback’s hands.

“Whenever we get the call, I think everyone kind of enjoys it, especially when we are successful with it,’’ Linderbaum said. “That’s the thing, when a sneak works, it’s great for everyone.’’

