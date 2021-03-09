Hawkeye women set for Big Ten opener

As the Iowa women’s basketball team tips off its postseason, McKenna Warnock feels a blend of emotions.
There is the excitement of the moment created by opportunities, and there is an understanding of the need to be ready for whatever comes the Hawkeyes’ way.
“Anything can happen. It’s March,’’ Warnock said Tuesday. “We’ve been there so many times this year, right there with the top teams in the Big Ten. This can be huge for us.’’
Seeded sixth, Iowa opens play in the Big Ten Tournament at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday, taking the court at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis against an 11th-seeded Purdue team that has lost 13 of its last 15 games.
However, it fought the Hawkeyes to the finish before falling 87-81 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 18.
The Hawkeyes trailed in game 75-69 with under five minutes to play before hitting the Boilermakers with a game-deciding 17-2 run.
Warnock finished off a perfect game from the field during that stretch, knocking down a 3-point basket and scoring on a lay-up after she blocked a Kayana Traylor Shot and grabbed a rebound.
The effort was part of a game which saw the sophomore forward match her most productive game of the Big Ten season, scoring 19 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the field and a 7-of-9 touch from the line.
She recorded eight rebounds and pair of blocks as Iowa avoided the upset as it bounced back from an overtime loss to Ohio State.
Her work complemented the 26-point performance of Caitlin Clark and the 12 scored by Monika Czinano in the come-from-behind win.
“We were really good the last five minutes,’’ Warnock said. “We turned it around defensively, and that’s where we need to be, more than the last five minutes. We need to play defense like that the whole game.’’
That’s a mindset coach Lisa Bluder wants to see from Iowa (15-8) throughout a tournament run that begins with Purdue (7-15), a match-up where an 8 p.m. quarterfinal game on Thursday against Rutgers (14-3) is on the line.
Warnock, who averages 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds, said the Hawkeyes can’t look beyond the Boilermakers.
“They showed us what they are capable of earlier in the season,’’ Warnock said.
Iowa in all likelihood has a berth in the NCAA tournament secured, giving the Hawkeyes a chance this week to work toward improving their seed based on how they play in the Big Ten tourney.
Clark welcomes that opportunity.
“It’s going to be a challenging four days. We have to be mentally prepared,’’ the Big Ten freshman of the year said. “If you get on a roll, four games in four days, you can keep the momentum.’’
If Iowa reaches that fourth game, playing in Saturday’s 1 p.m. championship game, the Hawkeyes would regain the services of reserve Logan Cook who has missed the past four games after testing positive for COVID-19.
Cook is out of quarantine and is back with the team practicing but cannot play in any game before Saturday under Big Ten protocols.
Bluder-coached Hawkeye teams have won Big Ten tourney championships twice in her 21 seasons, in 2001 and 2019, and have played in the title game four times. They have also gone home after one game seven times, all a part of what March can be about.
“The big thing is you want to play well and stay around as long as you can,’’ Bluder said.