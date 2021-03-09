Hawkeye women set for Big Ten opener

She recorded eight rebounds and pair of blocks as Iowa avoided the upset as it bounced back from an overtime loss to Ohio State.

Her work complemented the 26-point performance of Caitlin Clark and the 12 scored by Monika Czinano in the come-from-behind win.

“We were really good the last five minutes,’’ Warnock said. “We turned it around defensively, and that’s where we need to be, more than the last five minutes. We need to play defense like that the whole game.’’

That’s a mindset coach Lisa Bluder wants to see from Iowa (15-8) throughout a tournament run that begins with Purdue (7-15), a match-up where an 8 p.m. quarterfinal game on Thursday against Rutgers (14-3) is on the line.

Warnock, who averages 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds, said the Hawkeyes can’t look beyond the Boilermakers.

“They showed us what they are capable of earlier in the season,’’ Warnock said.

Iowa in all likelihood has a berth in the NCAA tournament secured, giving the Hawkeyes a chance this week to work toward improving their seed based on how they play in the Big Ten tourney.

Clark welcomes that opportunity.