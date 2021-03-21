Hawkeye women ready for early Sunday tipoff

Lisa Bluder has found a lot to like as the Iowa women’s basketball team has prepared for its NCAA tournament opener.
Since arriving in San Antonio on Wednesday, Bluder and Hawkeyes have enjoyed a good hotel, good surroundings a great practice facility as team works toward its opening-round match-up against Central Michigan.
Bluder doesn’t even mind the 11 a.m. tipoff at the Alamodome for a game that will be the first to begin the entire NCAA tourney.
She also understands what she is hearing from others about the disparities within the closed-tournament environment the NCAA has set up for its women’s tourney in San Antonio and its men’s tournament in Indianapolis.
“It’s like, ‘Here we go again,’” Bluder said Saturday. “It’s frustrating, very frustrating.’’
Players and coaches from several women’s teams have pointed out the differences between the “environments’’ that have been created in for the women and the men.
Everything from differences in weight-training equipment to food to the contents of the gift bags the players at both sites received has been noticed.
Bluder is glad that players have spoken up.
“We want our women to use their voices,’’ she said. “We want our women to use their platform. We want them to speak out when things are not right, because for too long, too many people didn’t speak out when it was wrong.’’
Bluder said that some teams seem to be receiving better treatment than others and representatives of many of those teams seem to be remaining silent.
“We have to look out for all of the teams, all of the women’s teams,’’ Bluder said. “It can’t be like, ‘Oh, my team is being treated OK so I’m not going to worry about everybody else.’ … We have to make sure that everybody is treated the same.’’
Iowa center Monika Czinano echoed Bluder’s sentiments, calling it “one of those here-we-go-again situations.’’
Her hope is that as players speak about the inequities that things will change in the future.
“I’m just hoping the more and more recognition that gets put into it, the more the entire nation sees that stuff like that isn’t right,’’ Czinano said.
The all-Big Ten post player said the Hawkeyes are “blessed’’ to be part of the tournament field and have had decent surroundings, but said seeing and hearing about the disparities “is definitely discouraging.’’
Bluder likes the neutral setting for the tournament, pointing out that home-court advantages have traditionally been a part of the women’s tournament.
She pointed out that as a fifth seed in the regional, Iowa would have played 12th-seeded Central Michigan at fourth-seeded Kentucky.
It’s a scenario that Iowa has benefitted from in the past, but Bluder said that difference between the men’s and women’s tournament doesn’t necessarily make it right.
Bluder calls this year’s neutral-site event “a real step forward for our game.’’
While the COVID-19 pandemic led to this year’s neutral-site situation, she hopes it sticks.
“We should be playing on neutral courts. Nobody should get to host when your’re playing in a national tournament,’’ Bluder said.
She suspects that should create interesting outcomes over the next few weeks, although she guards against things getting too interesting for Iowa in its opener.
“If we don’t defend the three, it could be a long day,’’ Bluder said.
Chippewas guards Micaela Kelly and Molly Davis both average just over 20 points per game, an all-conference tandem at the controls of an offense that takes an average of 45 percent of its shots from 3-point range.
“We take about 35 percent of our shots from out there and I feel like that is a lot,’’ Bluder said. “It’s something we really have to be ready for.’’
Guard Caitlin Clark sees Iowa’s 3-point defense as the key to advancing.
“We have to get out, get a hand up and be ready to play some defense,’’ Clark said.
Iowa does have a size advantage and Czinano and McKenna Warnock inside some should find room to work.
“With Caitlin setting assist records (in Iowa’s run to the title game at the Big Ten tourney), I’m in a good place,’’ Czinano said.