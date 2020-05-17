Hawkeye athletes connect online with fans virtually

Field hockey standout Ryley Miller, soccer player Claire Graves and gymnast Gina Leal joined the others in talking about their Hawkeye experiences.

Meyer joined the Paulsen twins in encouraging young people to experience as many things as they can at the high school level before zeroing on one sport they choose to concentrate on in college.

“Try everything,’’ Meyer said. “When you get to college, there will be time to focus on one and put the work in. You will need to you will be competing with tough, competitive athletes, but in high school enjoy it all.’’

Landan Paulsen recalled receiving a text message from Iowa football strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle shortly after offseason work began in the winter prior to his senior season last fall.

“I remember the text well. He said he felt we had a chance to have a really special year and he couldn’t have been more right,’’ the offensive lineman said. “That text laid the foundation for everything that happened last season. We might not have been the largest senior class, but nobody had better chemistry and cohesion than we did.’’

Those bonds were a common theme of many of the Hawkeye student-athletes as they talked about spending the past four-to-five years together.