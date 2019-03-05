IOWA CITY — Dominant from start to finish of Iowa’s 23-6 regular season, Megan Gustafson isn’t sharing Big Ten player of the year honors with anyone this season.
After sharing the award a year ago, Gustafson became the first player in Hawkeye history to be named the Big Ten women’s basketball player of the year twice when she was selected as the league’s best Monday by both conference coaches and a media panel.
The 6-foot-3 senior post player from Port Wing, Wis., was also unanimously chosen as a first-team all-Big Ten player by both coaches and media and named by conference coaches to the league’s all-defensive team.
“It’s not just her scoring and rebounding, it’s her entire game,’’ Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant said. “She is one of the hardest players to guard I’ve seen, a high-energy post player with such a quick release. It seems like she is shooting the ball almost before she gets it. Megan is a special talent.’’
As Iowa built its 14-4 Big Ten record, Gustafson averaged 28.4 points, 13.8 rebounds and shot 68.7 percent from the field. She topped 20 points and grabbed 10 or more rebounds in 17 of the Hawkeyes’ 18 conference games and scored at least 30 points in seven of those games.
“She runs the floor so well and her range is better than she has shown because we haven’t had to use it,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “Beyond the court, you’ll never find a better teammate or a harder worker.’’
Gustafson ended the regular season ranked in the top five nationally in eight statistical categories, leading the nation in scoring for the second straight year with an average of 27.7 points per game and a 70.8-percent shooting touch from the field. She ranks fourth nationally with an average of 13.3 rebounds per game.
A three-time all-Big Ten selection, Gustafson joins Michelle Edwards in 1988, Franthea Price in 1990, Toni Foster in 1993 and Tangela Smith in 1998 among Iowa players earning Big Ten player of the year recognition.
She was joined on the all-Big Ten team by junior guard Kathleen Doyle, selected by the coaches to the first team and to the media’s second team.
A second-team choice last season, Doyle averaged 12.9 points in conference play and led the Big Ten with an average of 6.3 assists per game. Her season average of six assists ranks 12th nationally.
Iowa senior Tania Davis received honorable mention from both the coaches and the media, the first time the guard who averaged 10.4 points and 4.6 assists has earned all-league honors.
Illinois’ Alex Wittinger was named to the second team and joined Gustafson on the all-defensive team headlined by Ae’Rianna Harris, picked by coaches as the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year.
Maryland’s Brenda Frese was named as the Big Ten coach of the year, and the Terrapins’ Taylor Mikesell was picked as the freshman of the year by coaches while the media chose Naz Hillmon of Michigan as its top freshman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.