Garza scores 24 points; No. 21 Iowa beats Minnesota 58-55

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Garza scored 24 points and Ryan Kreiner added 10 points and No. 21 Iowa came back to beat the Minnesota Gophers 58-55 on Sunday.

Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu missed the front end of a one-and-one free-throw attempt with a chance to tie the game with 3.8 seconds left and the Hawkeyes (18-8, 9-6) came away with a rare road win in the Big Ten.

Iowa trailed by eight points with 5:25 remaining but finished the game on an 11-0 run. The Gophers had five of their 13 turnovers during the final stretch.

Oturu scored 15 points and Marcus Carr added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Minnesota. Gabe Kalscheur 12, but the Gophers (12-12, 6-8) lost for the fourth time in five games.

Garza was in foul trouble throughout. But Kreiner, in just his fourth start of the year with CJ Frederick out with an ankle injury, and Connor McCaffrey helped Iowa come back. McCaffrey scored all six of his points in the second half.

Bakari Evelyn hit a pair of free throws with 1:15 remaining to give the Hawkeyes a 57-55 lead, its first since leading 21-20 in the first half. The 58 points are the lowest total of the season for Iowa.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

