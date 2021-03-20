Garza paces Hawkeyes past Grand Canyon in NCAA opener

McCaffery wasn’t the least bit surprised that his team showed so little rust at the offensive end.

“I think that’s a legitimate question, but I will say this: I didn’t think we would have it because I thought we practiced really well …’’ he said. “I was impressed with their professionalism in that regard.’’

Garza said there was no problem with conditioning either.

“When you take a week off playing and you don’t do anything in terms of conditioning, you can lose that a little bit,’’ he said. “So I think we did a really good job and you could see none of us were tired at all.’’

It was the 3-point shooting of Garza that helped the Hawkeyes get off to such a strong start. He made a pair of 3s in the opening minutes as the Hawkeyes sank four of their first five shots to bolt to a quick 11-2 lead.