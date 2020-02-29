Garza leads No. 18 Iowa to win over 16th-ranked Penn State

IOWA CITY (AP) — Luka Garza scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds as No. 18 Iowa pulled away in the second half for a 77-68 win over No. 16 Penn State on Saturday.

Garza extended his streak of 20 or more points against Big Ten teams to 14 games, a new school record. It was Garza’s 14th double-double of the season.

He struggled in the first half, going 3 of 16 from the field, but found room to work inside in the second half, making 8 of 12 shots.

It was the 13th consecutive home win for the Hawkeyes (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten).

Iowa used a 13-4 run to take a 35-34 halftime lead. The Hawkeyes then opened the second half with an 18-6 run.

Joe Wieskamp had 13 points for the Hawkeyes. CJ Fredrick returned to the Iowa starting lineup after missing three games with a sprained right ankle, and scored 10 points.

Lamar Stevens led Penn State (21-8, 11-7) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Seth Lundy had 19 points, 14 in the first half. Myles Dread had 11.

JONES BACK

Penn State guard Myreon Jones, who missed the last six games because of an undisclosed illness, played 19 minutes and scored five points.